Leading real estate agent in Jalandhar

Posted on 2021-06-22 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Jalandhar, India, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — Do you want to live an inspiring royal life? Yes, of course, everybody needs a lovely luxury dwelling with all available amenities. Kohinoor Property Studio is the Best Property Dealer in Jalandhar that has grown in value over time as a result of its ideal location, high-quality construction, and overall aesthetics. Their goal is to create one-of-a-kind spaces for residents in Jalandhar. Get consultation now on-call: +91 98530 58530.

Our diverse portfolio in top locations like Jalandhar meets the needs of increasing demands and improves the city’s reputation.

Live an international-standard life

It’s time to compliment your success with better lifestyles for you and international standards! The residential property offers a new world of integrated living with all modern amenities and economic sectors in the exquisite suburban city. The time and the way you live are characterized by a high-end lifestyle inspired by the landscaped green areas and a healthy family environment. You may pick the dream house from your residential property according to your budget. It is a chance for an independent villa in the integrated town of Jalandhar.

The infrastructure

Royal Residency is a home estate with everything you need. The treasure that everyone wants on the 66FT Jalandhar route. The city has a lavish 5-star comfort in Jalandhar’s lush green suburbs. You’re going to have:

·A royal way of life

·House in the city’s prime area

·Near to the urban life of Jalandhar

·Superb Large 3 BHK and room for the servant

·4 BHK equipped with a waiting room.

·A nice place.

·The green environment gives you lovely vibrations.

The Essential Animities at your Adobe

  • View of each building in Lush green countryside gardens
  • Systems of fire and safety
  • Area of Restaurant and Party Backup of Power Meeting of Club House and banquet function
  • The play area with safety complex for children’s playing school Gym,
  • Meditation Area Jogging Track. Shop for Food & Shopping
  • Badminton Court and Pool Steam, steam room & pool of water, and whatever else you need.

Hurry up. Don’t waste time and have the opportunity to live at Kohinoor Property Studio in eco-friendly luxury homes. We’ve got the houses for your budget. Contact us now and benefit from living in luxurious homes.

Call Me Anytime:- +91 9853058530

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution