Virtual Reality Market Major Players, Competitive Spectrum, and Sales Projections by 2027

The global virtual reality market is anticipated to value USD 62.1 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. Shifting trend towards the adoption of VR technology for enhancing user experience is expected to trigger the market growth for virtual reality.

The semi & fully immersive technology segment held the largest share of around 79.4% across the global market in 2019 on account of the increasing popularity of HMD-based VR devices. The non-immersive segment is projected to register moderate growth from 2020 to 2027 due to its feature of offering an enhanced computer-generated environment despite its immersion in the virtual world.

In 2019, the hardware segment held the highest share of 68.8% across the global market due to the increasing usage of electronic devices and smartphones among the millennial population. On the other hand, the software segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027 on account of the surging need for analyses of incoming data and input-output device management.

Asia Pacific accounted for a dominant share of 41.4% across the global virtual reality (VR) market in 2019 due to the rapid technological advancements being conducted across China and India for promoting usage of VR technology. The Europe is expected to register highest CAGR of 23.3% over the forecasted period on account of increasing popularity of VR headsets across the gaming community prevailing across countries like the U.K., France and Germany.

Top Key Players of Virtual Reality Market:

Facebook Technologies, LLC; Ultraleap Limited; Alphabet, Inc.; Microsoft; and HTC Corporation.

