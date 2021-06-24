Reasons to Turn Your PrestaShop Store into an Online Marketplace

Paris, France, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — An online marketplace is a platform where anybody can sell their products or services. Besides, this happens after enrolling as a seller. After the pandemic, each business is wanting to welcome anything but an online platform. Notwithstanding, numerous sellers neglect to do this is because of helpless marketing strategies. This is a chance for business proprietors by changing over their store into a marketplace. This can without much of a stretch happen with the PrestaShop Marketplace. Further, you don’t need to begin without any preparation. Indeed, you can integrate the PrestaShop Marketplace module into the current website and make a marketplace where any customer can enlist as a seller.

In this blog, we will discuss the essential ascribes of the PrestaShop Multi-vendor Marketplace module. The truth is, you should know these before beginning a marketplace.

Who’s eligible to sell on the Prestashop Marketplace?

On the off chance that you are an admin of the marketplace, you can sell on it. In addition, any customer who’s a seller is permitted to sell. A customer needs to sign in as a seller which will be approved by the store proprietor from the backend. If you discover any seller suspicious, you can deny his approval request. Have trusted sellers in a marketplace to look after quality.

The sellers can choose from the different membership plans offered by the admin in the Prestashop Multi-seller Marketplace module

The PrestaShop store proprietor has all the power to make various membership plans for new and existing sellers. Admin can make month to month, yearly, or lifetime seller participation plans with a standard book and characterized agreements with product upload limits added to it.

The admin can approve categories with the Prestashop Multi vendor Marketplace Module

Admin can permit sellers to add products in characterized classes. The admin can allow the categories and products in them with the PrestaShop marketplace. If the seller needs admittance to a specific PrestaShop marketplace classification, he ought to present a classification request from the seller panel itself to the marketplace proprietor.

The sellers can their products in bulk with the Prestashop Marketplace Module

The seller can upload products in mass however not as a matter of course. Prestashop Marketplace CSV Import/Export usefulness is accessible on the module to permit vendors to import their product list and their mixes through the CSV record.

The structure of the income is smooth

A payout guarantee for the equilibrium is put together by the sellers. Admin t can get to these payout requests from the PrestaShop Marketplace module’s exchange payout request tab. With a single catch press, the admin may acknowledge the payout requests, making it simple for the admin to handle the tasks of the PrestaShop Marketplace. Admin can allow programmed seller payout that empowers the administrator to computerize the way toward requesting payment. For this setup, Admin may either use cron URLs or straightforwardly use the “Interaction Paypal Payout Status” cron. Likewise, the admin can add a fixed total for the sellers.

The admin can configure the commission feature in the Prestashop Multi-vendor Marketplace Plugin

The admin plans the commission from the sellers on two grounds. First and foremost, the Global commission expense will apply to all PrestaShop marketplace vendors. Second, the seller level commission expense where the administrator can set the changing commission costs on the marketplace for every seller. The seller level commission will be given need whenever set for any individual seller on the PrestaShop Marketplace extension.

The admin and sellers can handle the orders together

For instance, a customer places an order at the Prestashop marketplace. Both the admin and seller can manage the same from their end. In the seller panel, the seller can see the orders, while the administrator can see all the seller orders in the marketplace from the Prestashop marketplace module admin panel. They may adjust the status of the order, name of the order as conveyed, supplied, and so forth.

Furthermore, with the guide of this Prestashop marketplace module, the admin can choose to permit or forbid the sellers from handling the orders.

The sellers can handle the shipping methods with the Prestashop Marketplace Addon

The marketplace module of Prestashop permits the sellers to incorporate shipping choices for themselves. With the help of this Prestashop marketplace module, they can add as many shipping decisions and guide them to their products. The module has a ‘Default free Shipping’ alternative. Moreover, it will be naturally referenced to the products which don’t have some other shipping strategy added to them.

The Prestashop Marketplace allows multiple languages

Every one of the languages supported on the PrestaShop platform is supported by the PrestaShop Marketplace module. The RTL languages, including Arabic and Hebrew, are likewise supported.

Numerous in-built email templates are available in the Prestashop Marketplace Module

The marketplace modules for the PrestaShop platform have a few default email layouts. In addition, they are pre-created for sending various notifications. In our Prestashop marketplace module’s backend interface, we listed all the email layouts. Using this addon, without altering the module’s documents, the admin can alter any email layout directly from the administrative centre. All the email layouts support multiple languages.

At last:

If you need to make a Marketplace on the PrestaShop platform, put a full stop to every one of your concerns because it’s anything but a bundle brimming with highlights and advantages. Take a free visit through the module on the Knowband store or you can keep in touch with us at support@knowband.com for any inquiries related to Marketplace or eCommerce.