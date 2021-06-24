Energy Harvesting System Market worth $701 million by 2026

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Energy Harvesting System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by End-use System, Technology, Component (Transducers, Power Management Integrated Circuits and Secondary Batteries), Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026” The energy harvesting system market is estimated to be worth USD 468 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 701 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4 %.

Growing demand for safe, power-efficient, and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenancesurging implementation of IoT devices in automation and energy harvesting systems for building and home automationincreasing trend for green energy and favorable initiatives by governments rising adoption of wireless sensor networks equipped with energy harvesting systems are some of the prominent factors for the growth of the energy harvesting system market globally.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=734

Light energy harvesting to hold the largest market share during the forecast period in the energy harvesting system market

The light energy harvesting technology segment, especially the solar energy harvesting technology segment, held the largest market size in 2020, and the same trend is likely to continue in the next few years owing to the increase in the manufacturing of solar-based products and the growing efficiency of photovoltaic cells. Solar energy is the most widely available natural resource that can be easily converted into electricity. The vibration energy harvesting segment is expected to account for the second-largest share of the market owing to the use of products such as piezoelectric devices in various applications, such as industrial and transportation.

The use of energy harvesting systems for building and home automation application is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the period 2021 and 2026

In 2020, the building and home automation application accounted for the largest share of the energy harvesting system market, in terms of value, owing to the increasing adoption rate of wireless sensor networking (WNS) and Internet of Things (IoT) for home automation and control systems, which implement energy harvesting devices and sensors. The industrial application held the second-largest size of the market for energy harvesting systems used in industrial sensors for measurement and control.

Americas to hold the largest share of the energy harvesting system market during the forecast period

The Americas is expected to dominate the energy harvesting system market, followed by Europe, in the near future. This growth in the Americas can be attributed to the high adoption of energy harvesting technology in building automation, industrial sensor networks, and transportation.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=734

The report profiles key players such as ABB , Linear Technology, Convergence Wireless, Cymbet, EnOcean, Fujitsu, Honeywell, ST Microelectronics, Powercast Corporation and Texas Instruments.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com