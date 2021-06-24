Europe And Asia Rice Noodles Market Future Demand, Application Outlook & Research Report

The Europe And Asia Rice Noodles Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Europe And Asia Rice Noodles Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2022. Rice Noodles are offered in cuisines as frozen, fresh, or dried system. Gluten free noodles are similarly made obtainable for individuals who tend to be allergic to gluten. Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Key Players:

  • Food Noodle Co., Ltd.
  • Thien Huong Co. S.A.R.L
  • Subafood Pangan Jaya
  • Thai Preserved Food Factory Co., Ltd
  • Manassen Foods Australia
  • Hutchinsons
  • Tat Hui Foods Pte Ltd.
  • Westmill Foods
  • Thuan Phong Co., Ltd.
  • Trialia Foods Australia
  • President Rice Products Public Company Limited
  • Thai Wah Public Company Limited

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Europe And Asia Rice Noodles industry include increasing consumer demand from developing economies comprising India and China, convenience of smaller packet sizes at lesser charges, and growing working population. Europe And Asia Rice Noodles Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Type Outlook:

  • Wide noodles
  • Thin noodles

End-use Outlook:

  • Online Stores
  • Food Service Outlets
  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Others

The “Supermarkets/Hypermarkets” segment led the Europe And Asia Rice Noodles industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022.

Regional Outlook:

  • Europe
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Germany
    • France
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Indonesia
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    • India
    • Japan

Europe accounted for the major share of the Europe And Asia Rice Noodles Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes increasing necessity for cultural cuisine among customers, and capacity of being a better substitute to fried noodles.

The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

