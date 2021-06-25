Laminate Your Eyebrows From Professional Lash Artists In Knoxville

Knoxville, TN, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — Eyebrow lamination is the latest process to give shine to your brows. It’s also called eyebrow perm, and it’s beneficial to the ladies having thin or unruly brows. It gives your face a brighter look, mostly in 1 or 2 hours. But, if you get it from professionals like us, Wisp Lashes, then our expert artists wind up the whole process in less than an hour.

Have a look at what includes in the process of eyebrow lamination–

A cream is applied to your brows to lift them.

Then your brows are brushed upwards to pull them uniformly.

A neutralizer is applied to seal your brows.

In the end, nourishing oil is applied to deal with the skin irritation and dryness caused by chemicals used during the process.

It is the procedure followed by Wisp Lashes having great benefits. It helps to deal with the thinning hair problem as you age, fill the gaps in the brows, reduce the unevenness & lack of shape.

To maintain your shining eyebrows, you need to repeat the same process in a couple of months similar to classic lashes. And for that now you know the best place to visit frequently, isn’t it? Yes, of course, as our lash artists are eagerly waiting to give you an amazing look with their expertise. So, see you at the lounge!