Codelattice partners with SankalpTaru for rural livelihoods and afforestation

Karnataka, India, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Codelattice has partnered with SankalpTaru Foundation to plant a sapling and participate in rural livelihood support and afforestation as a part of its ‘Green & Sustainable’ initiative.

The company will plant nearly 200 trees in a year, one each on the birthday of every employee.

The employees will also receive a certificate and a link with the geotagged location of the spot where the tree is planted.

The QR code on the certificate enables employees to see the sapling at the spot it was planted and also log in to a database that records the growth of the trees using assigned tags.

The certificate comes with the location of the saplings. In time, the patrons can visit it and even watch it grow into a tree.

“We don’t have to give up our day jobs to contribute to the environment. Just need the intention. While there is no mandatory CSR, start-ups like us should contribute what we can,” said Vijith Sivadasan, founder and CEO of Codelattice.

A wide variety of trees, including fruit-bearing, medicinal and native species, are planted at ecologically appropriate locales as a part of the program.

“It came to me as a pleasant surprise. When a sapling is planted on your birthday, you tend to wonder how your plant is doing now,” said Sajin M, senior iOS developer at Codelattice on whose birthday a guava was planted in rural Bellary in Karnataka…more