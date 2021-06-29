184 NOIs were Issued in the Alberta PNP Draw Held on June 22, 2021

Alberta, Canada, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — In the most recent Alberta PNP draw which was held on June 22, 2021, Alberta province issued 184 NOIs which stands for the Notifications of Interest to candidates who belonged to the federal Express Entry pool. The province of Alberta occasionally delves into the federal Express Entry pool to invite the applicants with high CRS scores and upper ranks. The candidate must also state their true intention to immigrate to the province of Alberta if interested in the Alberta PNP.

The minimum CRS cut-off score for offering the NOI in the latest Alberta PNP draw was construed at 300 points. The Comprehensive Ranking System or the CRS is a point based system which assigns pre-defined points to the candidates on the basis of some factors such as age, educational experience, work experience, language skills etc. The CRS scores are the deciding factor for the invitation to the candidates. Higher the CRS scores, higher the chances to get invited for the Alberta PNP. Keen applicants of the Alberta PNP can compute their Alberta CRS scores for Alberta immigration with the assistance of the Alberta PNP points calculator.

Avid readers can look at the table given below to understand the results of the newest Alberta PNP draw conducted on June 22, 2021.

Date of draw No. of Notifications of Interest issued CRS score of the lowest ranked candidate who received the NOI June 22, 2021 184 300

Some of the factors which determine an assured Notification of Interest to the candidates are listed below:

The candidate must have a valid federal Express entry profile which must not expire in the next 5 months or less.

The applicant must clearly state their true intention to settle in the province of Alberta.

They must have a minimum score of 300 in the Alberta point assessment grid.

They must be ready to work in the occupation in demand which is necessary for the sustainment of the province of Alberta.

The candidates who have received an NOI, must submit their completed application along with supplementary information to the AINP and they must dispatch the copy of the obtained letter to the AINP in the next 14 days.

Once all the formalities for the Alberta immigration and the Alberta PNP are accomplished, then the province of Alberta will nominate the applicant for the permanent residency of Canada on the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

So, why not be the next one to get the NOI from the province of Alberta itself? If, you are inclined to migrate to Canada for life conquered with triumph, try out our free online assessment form to determine your Alberta PNP and Canada PR eligibility.