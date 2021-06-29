New Medical Marijuana Laws in Michigan, USA

Michigan, USA, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Although marijuana is now legal in Michigan, the set laws governing its use, possession, and cultivation are a bit hazy. Many people, especially patients who use marijuana for medical treatment are trying to seek clarification to avoid finding themselves on the wrong side of the law.

In Michigan state, both medical and recreational marijuana is legal. Back in 2008, Cannabis for therapeutic purposes was legalized. This made Michigan one of the 13 US states that have legalized marijuana for medical treatment. A decade after Michigan medical marijuana was allowed, cannabis for recreational purposes was legalized in 2018. However, it took another year for the state to license its sale. This is expected to grow in the future. The right to deny recreational marijuana sales has been reserved in each municipality. This should always stay at the back of your mind when you are visiting other municipalities within Michigan. That’s because many cities have put a veto on cannabis sales.

Marijuana Consumption

As much as Michigan medical marijuana is legal and other states in the United States, consuming is not done anywhere. The consumer or the patient must use it within the confines of his or her home. This means that marijuana should not be consumed in public. Smoking cannabis at a friend’s home will need approval first from the host. I’d you are not staying at your own house and you have rested on the premises, the landlord is the one to give permission. Consuming Michigan medical marijuana in public places such as schools, cars, hospitals, parks, and bars is not allowed and will be seen as civil infraction.

Currently, marijuana is illegal at the federal government level. This means that you can’t use it on federal land. If a person is found with any amount of cannabis within a federal building or land, the action can put you in jail for more than a year or forced to pay a fine of $1,000 if you are doing it for the first time.

Driving

An adult is allowed to transport legal amounts of cannabis in a motorized vehicle. This will be as long as the cannabis product is kept sealed inside a container or kept inside the trunk of the car. It is a criminal offense for anyone in Michigan to drive a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana. First offenders may get one of the penalties:

A $300 fine

93-day incarceration

360 hours of community service,

If you are a resident of Michigan, you should know that exporting Michigan medical marijuana to other states or mailing cannabis. This is a federal criminal offense where one can also be penalized. The number of marijuana arrests had significantly reduced ever since it was legalized. Most of the arrests were done because a person was possessing marijuana.

Buying Cannabis

There is a new law that makes it legal for an adult if 21 years to carry 2.5 ounces or 70 grams of marijuana. A person is also allowed to carry 0.53 ounces or 15 grams of any kind of cannabis concentrate. Even if you are of legal age and you are found carrying more than 2.5 oz., you will be fined not exceeding $500 if you are a first offender. If you want to carry cannabis within your premises then it shouldn’t be more than 280 grams or 10 oz.

If you are an MMJ patient or medical marijuana patient, then you will be allowed to possess not more than 2.5 ounces of cannabis at any given time. Biggest stash that an MMJ patient is allowed to purchase in a month is 10 ounces. Patients who want to buy cannabis products should adhere to the following equivalents of marijuana content in the purchased goods:

16 oz. for solid goods

36 fl. Oz. for liquids

7 grams in a gaseous form

A Michigan medical marijuana patient may have his or her pot delivered. This law was put up to allow easier access to patients during the pandemic. It has also allowed home delivery of recreational marijuana. We are not so sure if this is a temporary measure or if it will continue even when the virus is gone.

Medical Marijuana

The cannabis law that was set to govern the use and possession of cannabis has gone through a lot of significant changes. One of them is that the process of obtaining medical marijuana is now simplified. Nowadays, Michigan medical marijuana patients who are approved can now undergo an online registry process and easily obtain their MMJ cards.

If you are a Michigan resident, you can apply for an MMJ card in Michigan. All that you will be required to have is certification from a licensed therapist. The therapist is supposed to prove that cannabis treatment is good for the patient. MMJ patients are allowed to designate a primary caregiver whose primary purpose is to help them to purchase and consume cannabis at approved dispensaries.

