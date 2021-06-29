Avercast’s New Demand Planning Software & Demand Forecasting Software for Better Inventory Management

Rigby, USA, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — This report covers all the updated features of Avercast’s demand forecasting software and demand planning software. Avercast has updated and implemented several forecasting algorithms to improve the accuracy of the software. The new version of demand planning and forecasting software offers great efficiency to optimize business operations. Check out details about the advanced features of demand forecasting software below.

Avercast has developed this all-new demand planning and forecasting software to overcome the accuracy issues. With advanced forecasting algorithms, Avercast’s demand forecasting software can generate the most accurate predictions. Demand planning software analyzes several parameters such as internal and external trends, seasonality, upcoming events, political shifts, and economic changes to make sales projections.

If your business faces loss due to unbalanced supply chain management, it’s time to update your supply chain process. Avercast’s demand planning software can help businesses to manage their supply chain effectively. Demand forecasting software makes estimates of how much is required to meet consumer demand. Using reports generated by demand management software, you can plan your operations and make decisions related to purchasing raw materials, manufacturing, cash flow, and inbound logistics.

Avercast’s demand forecasting software generates accurate predictions that prevent overstock and stockout situations. Using sales projections, you can understand how much to produce to meet market needs. Managers can check if the forecasts meet the sales quota. If yes, companies can invest more in marketing, new technology implementation, and hiring new employees. If the forecasts don’t meet the sales quota, managers can motivate their underperforming teams to achieve sales targets.

Avercast’s demand forecasting includes “what if” scenarios that analyze certain conditions and compare them to obtain more accurate forecasts. You don’t have to depend on guesswork while using Avercast’s demand forecasting software. All the estimates are based on proven data that helps to make accurate business decisions.

About Avercast: Avercast is an industry leader in developing forecasting software for businesses. Using 208 advanced forecasting algorithms, Avercast business forecasting software generates the most accurate forecasts. Avercast has served numerous industries such as aviation, automobiles, manufacturing, retail, and many others.