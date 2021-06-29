Tchmart Released Hosome Air Fryer, let users enjoy the food

Denver, CO, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — On June 25, TCHmart, a new Chinese brand of smart home appliances and smart health equipment, released the Hosome Air Fryer globally, which aims to let let everyone enjoy the food.

“The ever-advancing modern technology has profoundly affected people’s lives, and people’s requirements for a healthy life are getting higher and higher. As a result, tchmart was born. It aims to provide smart small products to make everyone’s life healthier and better. Smart, air fryer is one of the smart devices.” said Mr. Will Chen, the overseas marketing director of tchmart. .

If you want to organize a small food queue at home, this air fryer is definitely a perfect helper. It is designed in an extra-large 7.4QT nonstick basket, 7 preset Menu, and LCD touch panel which allows you to cook food for 3-10 people at one time easily.

Unlike other small-capacity air fryers on the market, hosome air fryer features an extra-large 7.4-quart capacity frying basket, enabling you to cook up to 5-6 portions or a family-sized chicken in one go for your whole family or friends. With our air fryer, you can easily cook enough healthy low-fat food for various occasions like dinner parties/family gatherings.

The detachable frying basket and frying pot of this air fryer are coated with food-grade non-stick material to make cleaning simple and hassle free. Simply press the basket release button, and the inner frying basket and frying pot can be easily separated, making it much easier for you to remove the food after frying. You can wash the detachable parts with water using a soft sponge, or simply put them in a dishwasher for fuss-free cleaning.

Once this air fryer was launched, it has received a lot of praise. It has now entered tchmart and hosome flagship stores, with daily orders of more than 1,000, and now you can buy super discounts.

Visit the website for more details: https://www.hosome.com/

About Hosome

Hosome, based on the philosophy of Nordic happiness, serves you with intelligent technologies, integrated into multiple scenes, such as living room, kitchen and bedroom, etc. to make your life smarter.