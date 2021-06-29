Point of Sale Terminals Market to Grow 2 Times amid Prevalence of Cashless Payments Forecast 2019 to 2029

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

In the post-digital world, digital realities and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet of thinking & related products/services will be in trend. Technological adoption rate is increasing exponentially, which will bolster the industry growth.

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global point-of-sale terminals market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units), according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global point-of-sale terminals market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on point-of-sale terminals sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global point-of-sale terminals market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for point-of-sale terminals. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of point-of-sale terminals manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies.

A list of key companies operating in the point-of-sale terminals market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Point-of-Sale Terminals Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global point-of-sale terminals market is segmented on the basis of product, component, deployment, application and region.

Product Fixed POS Terminal

Mobile POS Terminal Component Hardware

Software

Services

Mining

Metal Fabrication Deployment On-Premise

Cloud Application Restaurants

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse

Entertainment

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways of Point of Sale Terminal Market Study

Fixed POS terminal holds leading share of more than 3/4 th of the total market value.

of the total market value. Mobile POS terminal segment will gain 3.6X growth during the forecast period.

On-premise deployment has a market value share of more than 77%.

Cloud POS presents lucrative growth opportunities on the back of a stupendous 10% CAGR through 2029.

Healthcare is projected to grow 2.7X during the forecast.

Asia Pacific (East Asia + SAO) will lead global sales and grow 2.4X during the forecast period.

The market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

