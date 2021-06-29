ePrescribing Market – Services Industry to Provide Opportunities for Revenue Generation

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Overview of This Study:

The study involved four major activities in estimating the size of the global ePrescription Mechanism Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the utilization of different solutions and their regional utilization trends. Industry experts further validated the data obtained through secondary research through primary research.

Furthermore, the market size estimates and forecast provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (country-level adoption of various EHR solutions and utilization of ePrescribing funcitonality) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by type of product& service, delivery mode, end user, and region). After that, market breakdown and data triangulation methods were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The ePrescription Mechanism Market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.3%.

Factors Influencing Global Growth:

Factors such as the increasing adoption of EHR solutions, government initiatives and incentive programs, rising focus on reducing the abuse of controlled substances, increasing focus on reducing medical errors, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are driving the growth of the e-prescribing market. Additionally, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of telemedicine modules and telehealth consultations. This is further driving the adoption of e-prescribing solutions.

Market Size Estimation

The total market size for the ePrescribing market was arrived at after data triangulation from two different approaches, as mentioned below.

Approach 1: Parent Market Analysis

In this report, the global ePrescription Mechanism Market size for the Revenues of individual companies providing EHR solutions with the integrated e-prescribing module was gathered from public sources and databases. Shares of the EHR market provided by leading players were gathered from secondary sources to the extent available. Individual shares or revenue estimates were validated through expert interviews

Approach 2: Demand Side Analysis

In the case of demand-side analysis, the total number of physicians utilizing the e-prescribing module was studied using secondary and primary research. All the responses were collated to derive a probabilistic estimate of the market size based on the annual and implementation costs per physician per year.

North America will continue to dominate the ePrescribing market in 2025

In 2019, the large share of this North American region can be attributed to the stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare, high adoption of HCIT technologies, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of e-prescribing solution providers in the region.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the global ePrescription Mechanism Market are Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), RelayHealth, LLC (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (US), DrFirst, Inc. (US), Surescripts-RxHub, LLC (US), and Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US).

