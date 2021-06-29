Cell Signaling Market worth $3.51 Billion – Endocrine Signaling Segment will Dominate the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Cell Signaling Market by Type (Endocrine, Paracrine), Pathway (Akt, AMPK, Hedgehog, Notch), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technology (Flow Cytometry, ELISA, Mass Spectrometry) & Application (Research, Cancer, Immunology) – Global Forecast”, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and strategies impacting the global market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The term “cell signaling” is used to define the complex interactive system of signals that regulates and mediate various cellular responses in the human body.

Cell signaling is used to study signaling pathways of cells in drug discovery and therapeutic development, to distinguish drug resistance patterns in cancerous cells. It also identifies the major signaling pathways impacted by specific drug treatments. Cell signaling pathways—also called signal transduction pathways—act as connecting links between environmental stimuli and the corresponding cellular response. These signaling pathways mainly consist of proteins that can interact, move to specific locations, or be modified.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=80206120

Availability of funding cell based research is key driver for the global cell signaling market;

Governments of various countries are promoting and supporting cell-based research activities such as cell signalling, single-cell analysis, and stem cell research. A large portion of the funding from governments is provided to academic research societies to promote cell-based research, which helps in the evaluation of diagnostic and therapeutic applications of various types of cells in the management of chronic and infectious diseases. By driving research into the application and end-user industries for cell analysis, the availability of support plays a significant role in aiding market growth.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The cell signaling consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market in 2017. The increasing number of cell signaling research activities and rising incidence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors contributing to the segments large market share.

By pathway, segmented into AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), Akt, ErbB/HER, Hedgehog (Hh), NF-êB, Janus kinase and signal transducer and activator of transcription (JAK/STAT), Notch, and other signaling pathways. The Akt pathway segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market.

Based on signaling type, the market is segmented into paracrine, endocrine, autocrine, juxtacrine, and other signaling types (intracrine and neuronal signaling). The endocrine segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=80206120

Geographical View in-detailed:

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market in 2017. Growth in this regional segment is driven by the growth in geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and improved life science research infrastructure in the region.

Global Key Leaders:

The key players in the cell signaling market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Abcam plc (U.K.), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Full Moon BioSystems, Inc. (U.S.)