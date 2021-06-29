European Healthcare EDI Market – U.K. Leads The Growth During Forecast Period

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — The report “European Healthcare EDI Market by Supplier (Distributors and Wholesalers, GPOS, Manufacturers), Purchasing Organization (Hospitals, GPOS), Transaction (Orders, Ordersp, Desadv, Recadv, Invoic) Transaction Types and Its Penetration”, This report studies the European healthcare EDI market – Transaction Types and Its Penetration.

Most of the hospitals in Europe procure supplies from wholesalers. The adoption of EDI for these transactions has grown significantly over the past few years in most European countries as it helps reduce the procurement cost and time, enhance budgetary control, curb management errors, increase production capability, improve information management, reform payment procedure, strengthen seller-buyer relationship, and lower the price by standardizing the processes.

The European healthcare EDI market is growing at a fast pace. Europe is one of the major markets for the use of EDI in healthcare supply chain. Pharmaceutical wholesalers were early adopters of EDI in Europe, and currently process nearly 92%–95% of their orders through EDI. Due to growing competition and decreasing profit margins, pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers in Europe are under increasing pressure to implement EDI systems that help them cut operating costs and remain competitive and profitable. ORDERS, DESADV, and INVOIC are the most preferred EDI transaction types for supply chain management in hospitals across Europe. In 2015, ORDERS was the most preferred transaction type, followed by INVOIC, among European countries. In terms of volume, in 2015, approximately 51.2 million purchase orders were generated by hospitals in Germany through EDI.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=93400242

The European healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) market recorded a healthy growth rate during the last decade, owing to technological advancements and increasing adoption of healthcare EDI solutions among healthcare providers, suppliers, and purchasing organizations across Europe. Hospitals across Europe are increasingly taking several initiatives due to high pressure for healthcare cost reduction in the current dynamic environment. Supply chain costs are at the focus of cost optimization strategies in hospitals across Europe. To achieve operational benefits in supply chain management, hospitals are attempting to attain closer relationships with their suppliers/vendors through utilization of inter-organizational information systems such as EDI. Hospitals use EDI more often with distributor orders than manufacturer-direct orders.

In this report, the European healthcare EDI market is segmented based on type of transaction, type of purchasing organization, and region. The healthcare EDI market is analyzed at regional and country level comprising Benelux, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.K. The healthcare markets in Germany, France, Denmark, and Sweden are expected to witness a high penetration rate for EDI in coming years owing to the rising geriatric population, increasing government funding and initiatives, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for quality healthcare at low costs, and presence of major companies in these regions. Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Abbott Laboratories are the EDI technology leaders in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing sector in Europe.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93400242

Geographically, the European healthcare EDI market is analyzed at the country level, comprising Benelux, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.K. Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden are expected to witness a high penetration rate for healthcare EDI in coming years owing to the rising geriatric population, increasing government funding and initiatives, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for quality healthcare at low costs, and presence of major companies in these regions.

Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Abbott Laboratories are the EDI technology leaders in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing sector in Europe.