LED Power Supplies Market Expected To Grow Significantly In Terms Of Value And Volume 2030

Global LED Power Supplies Market: Drivers

There is an increase in the demand for LED lights in the commercial and retail sectors so for the safe functioning of these LED lights there is an increase in the demand for LED power supplies. Therefore, the increasing demand for LED lights is a major factor driving the growth of the LED power supplies market.

LED power supplies are highly efficient and highly reliable and some LED power supplies are manufactured in compliance with International Protecting standards, i.e. these LED power supplies are waterproof and dustproof, making them suitable for outdoor usage as well.

Global LED Power Supplies Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In November 2017, AC Electronics announced a new partnership with WPG Americas Inc., an electronic components manufacturer. WPG Americas Inc. has long-term customer relationships in the LED driver market and hence, both companies together will become a fast and reliable source for complete LED driver/module systems.

Key Vendors

Key vendors in the LED power supplies market include Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd, Jameco Electronics, AC Electronics, Amperor Inc. and Salcomp Plc.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Global LED Power Supplies Market: Segmentation

The LED power supplies market can be segmented on the basis of type, industry and region.

The LED power supplies market segmentation by type,

Constant Current

Constant Voltage

Dimming

The LED power supplies market segmentation by industry,

Residential

Commercial & Retail

Industrial

Other outdoor

Global LED Power Supplies Market: Regional Outlook

The LED power supplies market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe region is anticipated to show a significant growth of LED power supplies during the forecast period due to stringent government regulations. The German government has plans to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2020, as a result the demand for LED lighting will increase contributing towards the LED power supplies market growth.

The APEJ region is anticipated to exhibit high growth of LED power supplies during the forecast period due to high adoption of LED lights in this region.

