Higher Efficiency, Multi-functional Properties Drive Higher Demand For Food Grade Ceramic Coatings Market

The Global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market is replete with new growth opportunities and expansion avenues. There has been an increase in the use of products and services falling under the ambit of Food Grade Ceramic Coatings, giving a thrust to the growth of the global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market. The unprecedented use of these products can be attributed to the increasing paying capacity of the masses.

Furthermore, in the absence of robust or utilitarian alternatives, the demand within the global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market is projected to reach new heights of recognition. It is worthwhile to mention that the global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market is treading along a lucrative pathway due to favorable government legislations.

Food Grade Ceramic Coatings Market Outlook

Food grade ceramic coatings is the ceramic-like nature resins used in cookware. The food grade ceramic coatings are characterized by higher durability, scratch resistance, and easy clean, non-sticky properties. Additionally, the primary distinguishing feature of food grade ceramic coatings would be the varying levels of temperature resistance.

Food grade ceramic coatings are referred to as the materials which are applied to the substrate of components and mechanical parts of various cooking appliances to enhance the wear and restore the worn parts.

Addition of food grade ceramic coatings is known to render a lot of benefits to the consumers as the coatings are known to augment the functional properties of the components and mechanical parts to which the coatings are added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed narratives related to growth and expansion across several key industries. Therefore, the Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market is also battling the cons of supply chain disruptions and procurement issues. Over the course of the next quarter, market players could be investing in new technologies to recover from the shocks of the pandemic.

Through the latest research report on Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market, the readers get insights on:

Drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends that show the impact on the development of the global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market.

Reliable data on important regions and potential growth opportunities for vendors operating Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market in those regions.

Important insights on consumption, production, history, and forecast on potential avenues in the global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market.

Global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings Market: Key Players Some of the key players operating in the global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market are GMM, Endura Coatings, Surface Technology, Chemours, Asbindustries and others.

Innovations in Food Grade Ceramic Coatings Market: Manufacturers of food grade ceramic coatings have been focusing on adopting innovative materials and introduce production methods to launch high-efficiency food grade ceramic coatings which have more extensive applications and comply with food safety regulations. The innovations in production methods of includes aspects like offering stick resistance cook surface, abrasive resistance, thermal resistance, and others. This is carried by various processes like offering a metal composite layers or other material layers. Case Study 1: GMM introduced a ceramic coating under the brand DURACERAM with cutting edge double coat coating PTFE free, with higher durability and abrasion resistance. DURACERAM is known to offer higher advantages as compared to other ceramic coatings in terms of easy cleaning and offers high-temperature resistance suitable for applications in griddles, iron sole plates, woks, curling irons, and cookware. Case Study 2: According to Espacenet, Zhuhai Xuguang New Mat Co Ltd filed a patent for ceramic coating published in the year 2017. The invention relates to ceramic coating capable of allowing the surface of a coating layer to be uniformly heated and a preparation method thereof. The ceramic coating comprises primer and finishing coating.

Opportunities for Food Grade Ceramic Coatings Market Participants

Increase in demand for vibrant colored, multifunctional properties, the cost-effectiveness of ceramic materials over traditionally used coatings has boosted sales of food grade ceramic coatings in the recent years.

Manufacturers are offering food grade ceramic coatings with unique features to gain consumers attention with labeling like Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) free, dishwasher-safe, non-stick, corrosion resistant, induction capable and operates under high temperatures, electrical resistivity and useful for various household cookware and industrial food processing applications.

The factors while selecting food grade ceramic coatings will vary depending on the application as there will be different food grade ceramic coatings for bakeware and different for cutting applications.

Manufacturers of food grade ceramic coatings need to comply with the various regulations laid by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Materials, the global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market has been segmented as

Oxides Chrome oxide Aluminum oxide Zirconium oxide

Non-oxides

Others

On the basis of End-Use, the global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market has been segmented as–

Household Purpose Bakeware Knives and blades Domestic cookware Dough hoppers and mixing bowls Others

Industrial Purpose

The study further identifies major manufacturing trends, technologies that will be commercialized

Major manufacturing trends in end-use industries

New technologies employed in various application areas

Major economic shocks such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic

Country markets that will emerge as to be a hotbed of opportunities

Regulatory frameworks that will shape the strategies of key players in key regions in the Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market

Key technology trends and the likely rate of commercialization of novel technologies in key industries and allied industries

