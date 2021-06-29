Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market Demand Poised To Expand At Robust Pace Over 2031, Finds Fact.MR

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market – Dynamics

In recent years, there has been an increase in construction and building industry across the globe which has positively impacted the Market Demand for laminated veneer lumber (LVL). In addition, owing to its beneficial structural properties, laminated veneer lumber (LVL) is utilized in the building of customized wooden houses, and spacious prefabricated structures.

The physical strength of laminated veneer lumber (LVL) ensures better bearing capacity at smaller cross sections which in its turn considerably reduces the total volume of laminated veneer lumber (LVL) required for construction.

Laminated veneer lumber (LVL) essentially enhances and quickens construction techniques, making it feasible to avoid welding and to utilize lighter lifting equipment at the building site.

Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, laminated veneer lumber market is set to witness elevated growth during 2021-2031. Business is mainly driven by North America creating more than US$ 100 Mn absolute opportunity by 2031.

Growth is compliment by industries such as automobile, construction, marine and infrastructure projects which are growing rapidly and shall create demand for numerous applications of laminated veneer lumber in headers, beams etc. to drive global business potential in forecast period.

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Cross Bended LVL

Laminated Strand Lumber

By Applications

Headers

Beams

Rim board

Truck bed Decking

Others

By End-use Industries

Construction Commercial Construction Residential Construction Industrial Construction

Automotive

Marine

Manufacturing Industries

Other

Asia Pacific Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Overview

The Asia Pacific region market is predicated to have high growth rate throughout forecast period with increasing industrialization and infrastructure projects. Developments in infrastructure is composed to increase the demand for wooden interiors & wooden exterior products and further stimulate the demand for laminated veneer lumbers globally.

Moreover, Asia Pacific witnesses escalated natural disasters frequency like tsunami, floods, earthquakes, continuous raining and other geographical processes further fuel the consumption potential of lumbers. Due to the rise in natural disasters, people are now constructing their homes with wooden products, because of low installation and maintenance cost along.

COVID-19 Impact on Laminated Veneer Lumber Market

COVID-19 disease has forced government of all regions to maintain lockdown across all countries and strict social distancing caused various wooden exterior and interior products manufacturing industries with construction industries to shut down their production bases, which hampered growth of global economic curve. Strict action was taken to control the spread of coronavirus resulted in crisis globally and lumber business also affected negatively.

Furthermore, reduced demand from end use industries including automotive, construction, marine and others lead to reduce the manufacturing of laminated veneer lumbers business substantially.

Construction industry has dominated end user during historic timeframe uses LVL from residential, commercial and industrial constructions, further leads to shrink global LVL business.

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Development Trends in Laminated Veneer Lumber Market

The global business infrastructure is motivated by the rapid industrialization and urbanization during forecast period. Moreover, growing investment infrastructure and restoration of current project plants is predicted to favorably affect lumber growth.

Based on structural properties of laminated veneer lumber, they are used for permanent structural applications in large prefabricated buildings, public buildings, product components, customized wooden houses, industrial warehouses, etc.

Some of its main uses cases contains structural framing for commercial and residential construction including lintels, joists, beams, truss chords, scaffold boards along with concrete formworks. Moreover, concern about infrastructure is developing in countries like China and India will create increased demand for lumbers adoption globally.

Commercial and residential constructions are major end user of LVL market. Wooden lumber beam has low weight compared to steel beam and is easy to install and remove.

Also these lumbers are available in economical cost finds prominence during long run forecast period. Most of constructors are preferring wooden lumbers which provides fuel for growth of global business.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Laminated Veneer Lumber?

Some of the leading manufacturers of laminated veneer lumber are

Sunrise plywood

Roseburg

MJB Wood Group

Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd.

Brisco Manufacturing Ltd.

TimberHof

Modern Lumber Technology Ltd.

Louisiana-Pacific

Universal Forest Products

Boise Cascade

Other local manufacturers

Manufacturers are concentrating on manufacturing of limbers materials which resists all seasons, high weight lifting capacity with ease in handling along with low cost of manufacturing. Manufacturers are also manufacturing customized lumbers based on customers’ requirements to penetrate the global market potential.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Why Go For Fact.MR ?

Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

COVID-19 analysis with credible insights

