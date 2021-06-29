China Play Key Role In Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Sales Revenue Over Coming Years

The Fact.MR report offers insight into the competitive dynamic in Semiconductor Etch Equipment market which has shaped the major strategies of each player. It also covers recent moves such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, diversification and research investments, of each prominent player.

The key factors that shape the entry barrier and intensity of competition in Semiconductor Etch Equipment market are presented in the analysis. Further, the study provides PESTLE analyses of numerous players and an evaluation of how the competitive landscape will evolve over the forecast period 2018 to 2028

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Drivers

The global semiconductor demand and fabrication of wafers have registered attractive growth over the recent past, which is expected to enhance the spending on semiconductor etch equipment.

The demand for semiconductor etch equipment from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) involved in the manufacturing of semiconductor products is expected to register continuous growth to cater the growing technological advancements in the end-use devices.

The momentum of the internet of things and the growing numbers of Internet of Things (IoT) projects will force semiconductor industry to invest in semiconductor etch equipment to support the growing demand for intelligent products.

The detailed assessments focus on, inter alia, on the regulatory and macroeconomic frameworks, prevailing pricing structure, imminent investment pockets, and emerging application areas.

Taking the analysis further, the study helps readers get a better understanding of the trends characteristics of the emerging markets, including government regulations crucial to growth of such markets. Shares of major regional markets are also presented in the analysis.

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into:

Dry Etching Equipment

Wet Etching Equipment

On the basis of Etching Film Type, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into:

Conductor Etching

Dielectric Etching

Polysilicon Etching

On the basis of Application, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into:

Logic and Memory

Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)

Power Device

Radio-frequency identification (RFID)

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to witness significant growth in the global semiconductor etch equipment market owing to growing demand for semiconductors for data storage devices, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

The Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to the key regional markets for the suppliers of semiconductor etch equipment due to the flourishing electronics industry, particularly in China and Southeast Asian countries.

Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to be high growth markets for semiconductor etch equipment with the rising overall demand for consumer electronics in the regions.

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global semiconductor etch equipment market include:

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

Lam Research

Suzhou Delphi Laser Co. Ltd.

EV Group

DISCO Corporation

Plasma-Therm, LLC

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Advanced Dicing Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

The next generation high-precision semiconductor etch equipment fitted with the active process control system are anticipated to become standard feature in the production lines, thus contributing to stable market growth of semiconductor etch equipment.

In an effort for improving the basic performance of semiconductor etch equipment, the manufacturers will further expand the application areas of semiconductor etch equipment striving to meet the demands of the end use customers.

