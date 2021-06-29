Skin Toner Market Top Company Market Positioning and Vendor landscape, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Skin Toner Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global skin toner market is expected to reach USD 900.6 million by 2025, according to Million Insights, registering at a 4.7% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. The market growth is attributed to increasing demand for skin toner among teenagers to cure acne, pimple, and protection from pollution. Working people spend more time outside where this product play an important role in personal grooming.

Key Players:

R.I.S.

Dermalogica

Dickinson Brands Inc.

Hauschka

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Kiehl’s Since 1851

La Mer Technology, Inc.

La Roche-Posay

Lush

Mario Badescu Skin Care, Inc.

Milk Makeup

PIXI – SJOVIK LTD.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-skin-toner-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The manufacturers of cosmetic products including skin toner are focusing to introduce natural and organic beauty products. In addition, consumers are getting increasingly aware of the benefits of natural ingredients such as almond, aloe Vera extracts, and coconut oil through electronic media and social websites.

Increasing the spending capacity of the middle-class group in developing countries are expected to open new avenues for manufacturers to establish a strong distribution network through online and offline channels during the forecast period. Along with this, manufacturers offer a combo offer of skin toner and other products to attract more customers, thereby expected to have positive impact on market growth.

Product Outlook:

Conventional

Organic

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Europe accounted for the largest market share of over 35.0% in terms of revenue. Increasing awareness of toners among consumers in several countries such as Italy, Spain, and France has majorly driven the regional growth. Additionally, most leading manufacturer of premium facial beauty products brand including skin toner are located in France. In this region, some countries experience long winter where cold creams are used that frequently requires cleansing by using skin toner. These factors are expected to drive significant regional growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Growing aging population in several countries such as Bangladesh, India and China is expected to drive the demand for consumers who are concerned about skin related issues, especially, 13 to 45 years age group.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has negatively impacted the skin toner market. In lockdowns, government has restricted the opening of beauty product outlets and malls. Therefore, the sales of skin toner has decreased, as most of the companies have stopped their production. However, during lockdowns, people got time to find better beauty products to keep skin healthy, especially among women. Therefore, the demand for skin toner has increased through online channels. In addition, several online channels like Nykaa gives free consultation as per skin types which has attracted many female consumers to purchase skin care products including skin toners. The above mentioned factors are expected to drive the product demand in spite of lockdowns.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/