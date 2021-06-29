Direct Attach Cable Market Regional Estimates By Trends, Type, Application and Size, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Direct Attach Cable Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global direct attach cable market size is projected to touch USD 13.3 billion by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is projected to ascend with a CAGR of 36.4% from 2018 to 2025.The rising preference for direct attach cables for the purpose of data storage is predicted to fuel the product demand over the estimated period.

Key Players:

Arista Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cleveland Cable Company

Hitachi

Juniper Networks

Methode Electronics

Molex, LLC

Nexans

Panduit

ProLabs Ltd

The Siemon Company

3M

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-direct-attach-cable-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Growing spending by producers in highly efficient pluggable products is anticipated to propel the demand for DAC and fiber optics. Moreover, optical fibers act as a crucial transmission medium between HPC and data centers to enable stability and flexibility in data transmission. The cables preferred for interconnect applications and short-range data transmission. The growing penetration of internet is encouraging manufacturers to spend in R&D in order to introduce advanced products for data transmission. The manufacturing of optical fibers is an expensive and cumbersome process, researchers are emphasizing on the development of reliable products, while keeping the overall cost product low.

Increasing application of active optical fibers in consumer electronics and digital signage is anticipated to accelerate the growth of direct attach cable market over the estimated duration. Active HDMI fiber optics are widely preferred over copper cables in various consumer electronics such as 4K TVs owing to their higher bandwidth than copper cables.

The high risk of replacement of optical and copper cables is poised by wireless broadband, which is predicted to restrain the market growth in the upcoming years. Wireless networking provides internet facilities to the rural population. Moreover, a less cost of investment and technological enhancement resulting in excellent internet speed are few other factors promoting wireless broadband demand.

Product Type Outlook:

Direct Attach Copper Cables Passive Direct Attach Copper Cables Active Direct Attach Copper Cables

Active Optical Fibers

End User Outlook:

Networking

Telecommunications

Data Storage

Control Room

High Performance Computing (HPC) Centers (HPCs)

Regional Outlook:

On the basis of region, the market is segregated into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America is projected to lead the market in the coming years, owing to surging demand for high-speed internet in high-performing computing centers along with steady growth of data centers.

Asia Pacific regional market is predicted to foresee considerable growth from 2018 to 2025, owing to increasing demand for improvements and growing expansion of data centers in nations such as Japan, China, and India. Europe is anticipated to ascend with a steady rate over the estimated period due to rising need for bandwidth in economies such as Germany and the U.K.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/