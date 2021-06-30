Weed Delivery Service in Vancouver Promises Doorstep Delivery in 90 Minutes

Posted on 2021-06-30

Vancouver , Canada, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Stoni Cannabis can meet all your marijuana needs in Vancouver. The online store sells a range of cannabis products, including seasonal buds, concentrates, edibles, and accessories.

Stoni Cannabis promises weed delivery in Vancouver in 90 minutes. If they are late, they’ll offer two AAAA pre-rolled joints free of charge. “We have many delivery drivers situated around the area to ensure we get the order as quickly as possible,” says a spokesperson from Stoni Cannabis.

Also, delivery is free. Ordering cannabis from Stoni Cannabis is easy. To order, customers can choose the desired products, track their orders in real-time using the app, and meet their delivery drivers.

After weed was legalized in Canada, the demand for recreational marijuana has increased. It has also helped curb the influential black market. The sale of cannabis concentrates and other weed extracts has tripled between the start and end of 2020, bringing in $324 million in retail sales. Some products like vaporizers were first introduced last year yet managed to capture a significant chunk of the market. The entire legal cannabis industry is said to be worth around $3.13 billion.

About Stoni Cannabis

Stoni Cannabis is the number one weed delivery service in Vancouver. They promise to deliver weed in just 90 minutes.

To learn more, visit https://hamilton.stonicannabis.com/.

