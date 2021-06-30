Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine – Wound Care Application Segment will Dominate the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine (by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular)), Value and Volume Analysis – Global Forecast”, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine is projected to reach USD 679.9, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The global gelatin market for regenerative medicine is projected to reach USD 94.9 Million, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The key factors propelling the growth of the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in aging population, and growing government & private funding to support the development of regenerative medicine.

Research Methodology;

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global collagen and gelatin industry for regenerative medicine and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as associations (including Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Institute of Biomaterial Science, Medical Design Technology Magazine, Centre for Biomedical and Biomaterials Research, Centre for Advanced Materials and Biomaterials Research, Institute of Biomaterials and Bioengineering, Biomaterials Research Center), directories, industry journals, databases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of this market.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

based on application, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been categorized into orthopedic, wound care, cardiovascular, and other applications. The orthopedic applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of osteoporosis. The wound care segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic wounds.

The global gelatin market for regenerative medicine, by application, has been categorized into wound care, orthopedic, cardiovascular & thoracic, and other applications. The wound care segment is expected to command the largest share of the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its advantages such as being comfortable to the patient due to their cooling effect and non-adhesiveness to wound tissue.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America dominated the market, and this is primarily attributed to high incidence of periodontitis, increasing prevalence of heart diseases & diabetes in the U.S., and growing number of research studies in Canada. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the large number of CVD patients and diabetics with DFU (diabetic foot ulcers) in the region, increasing number of research studies, and increasing focus of industry players on emerging APAC countries.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players operating in the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine include GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), and PB Gelatin (Belgium). Similarly, the major players operating in the global collagen market for regenerative medicine include Royal DSM (Netherlands), Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.).