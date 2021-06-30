Blood/Sample Warmer Devices Market worth 225.6 Million – Asia Pacific to Register the Highest CAGR

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Blood Warmer Devices Market by Sample (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, Semen), End User (Hospital, Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Tissue Bank), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast”, the sample warmers devices market is expected to reach USD 225.6 Million, at a CAGR of 8.4%

The Factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing burden of hypothermia cases, increasing number of surgeries, and growing number of trauma cases. According to a report published by Hospital Episode Statistics (HES) and the Health and Social Care Information Centre, the diagnosis rate of hypothermia in the UK increased significantly between 2005 and 2014. This will result in, increasing demand for blood warmer devices/sample warmers during the forecast period.

Research Methodology;

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation by sample type, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained. Various secondary sources such as World Health Organization, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American National Red Cross have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the blood warmer device/sample warmer market.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

– To define, describe, segment, and forecast the blood warmer devices market by sample type, end user, and region

– To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

– To identify the micro-markets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

– To analyze market segments and sub-segments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Blood samples are estimated to account for the largest market share.

By sample type, the blood warmer devices market is classified into blood samples and other samples. The blood samples segment is expected to lead the global sample warmer devices market. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing demand for blood and blood products.

Hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks & transfusion centers, and tissue banks. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood warmer devices market in 2017. The rising number of blood transfusions and growing requirement of blood in surgical treatments which is a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The blood warmer devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the sample warmer devices market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of hypothermia, growing volume of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of trauma cases of blood warmer devices/sample warmer products in the region as compared to other regions.

Global Key Leaders:

Key players in the blood warmer devices market include 3M (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Stryker (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), Stihler Electronic (Germany), Belmont instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and EMIT (US)