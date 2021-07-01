Cancer Diagnostics Market worth $26.6 billion by 2026 – Increasing Incidence of Colorectal Cancer to Drive Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Cancer Diagnostics Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Expected Revenue Surge:

The Global Cancer Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2026 from USD 17.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Covid -19 Impact on the Cancer Diagnostics Market;

With the WHO officially declaring the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic, a mix of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and small startups has stepped forward to develop treatments and vaccines that target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted the availability of hospital resources worldwide. This has been primarily managed by dramatically reducing inpatient and outpatient services for other diseases and implementing infection prevention and control measures. The number of cancer screening and diagnostic procedures declined precipitously, with countries worldwide being affected by the pandemic

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By Product;

Segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2020, the instruments segment accounted for the larger share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer and increasing number of cancer diagnostics test.

By Technology;

The cancer diagnostics market is segmented into IVD testing, imaging based technique and biopsy technique. The IVD testing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing incidence of cancer and technological advancement are major driving factors for this market.

By End-Users;

Segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to the rising number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, growing awareness regarding early diagnosis, and the availability of reimbursements.

North America dominates the global market

The cancer diagnostics market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidences of cancer, growing awareness early diagnosis and technological advancement.

The major players in the cancer diagnostics market are Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Aglient Technologies (US) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) etc.