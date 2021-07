Demand for the Coating Binders to Expand at a 3.4% CAGR During 2018-2027

The coating binders market is likely to expand at a modest pace, according to the latest report by Fact.MR. The demand in the coating binders market is expected to surpass 36,000’000 tons by the end of 2018. The manufacturers in the coating binders market are shifting their focus from solvent-based coatings to water-based coatings. Stringent regulations by the governments across various countries with an aim to minimize VOC emission is resulting in the use of water-based coatings.

In order to meet stricter VOC regulations, the demand for cheap low/no VOC solvents has increased in paints & coatings industry. Increasing investment by manufacturers is being witnessed in the coating binders market to accelerate the research and development activities to develop and offer low-VOC solvent-based coatings. Modification of equipment to work with water-based coatings is also on a rise in order to save the cost of purchasing new drying equipment.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2373

Alkyds to Emerge as the Largest Coating Binders Product

The demand for Alkyds coating binders is anticipated to grow at a significant rate, as per the report by Fact.MR. Alkyd coating binders are likely to rule the organic coating industries for a long time owing to the inherent potentials and versatile characteristics. Employing a significant amount of renewable material is one of the biggest factors for substantial growth of alkyds in the coating binders market.

The demand for alkyds is also rising owing to its low cost as derived from renewable raw materials. Moreover, increasing government regulations on chemical-based coating binders is resulting in consumers and industries moving towards using eco-friendly materials.

Water-based versions of alkyd binders are also being developed on a large scale to meet the VOC standard imposed by governments across countries. The demand for alkyds is constantly increasing in wood care, light duty industrial, automotive aftermarket, and architectural coatings.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2373

Market Segmentation

The report provides information on the key segments in the coating binders market. The key segments of the market included in the report are product type, application, nature, and technology.

The key segments are further divided into sub-segments.

By product type, the market is segmented into Acrylics, Alkyds, Polyesters, Polyurethanes, Epoxy, Vinyl-Acrylics, and Others (Silanes, Melamine, Vinyl Acetate etc.). Based on the nature, the coating binders market is segmented into natural and synthetic.

On the basis of technology, the market includes, Solvent Based Coating, Waterborne Coating, High Solids, Powder Coating, and UV Cure.

Based on the application, the coating binders market is segmented into Automotive Coating, Architectural Coating, Industrial Coatings, Wood Coating, and Others (Marine, Special Purpose etc.).

Sales of Coating Binders to be Highest in APEJ with China Accounting for the Largest Share

Manufacturers in the coating binders market in China are also focusing on developing new waterborne coating solutions for furniture, construction and other industries. The development of the new coating technology in the coating binders market in the country is also accelerating. Companies are focusing on developing new coating technology for high and low-temperature resistance, anti-graffiti coating technologies, nano-smart coating, and self-cleaning coating technology are some of the advanced technologies being developed in China.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2373

Solvent-based coating demand is declining in China and India is driven by increasing environmental concerns in the countries. However, the area of potential growth is seen in ‘green coatings’. Green coating binders manufacturing companies are infusing high investment in developing eco-friendly coating binders with the same performance as compared to traditional solvent-based coatings.

The marine coating in APEJ is also expected to witness a steady growth with development in offshore engineering and shipbuilding industries. Moreover, the constant need for maintenance and repair of ships is likely to drive demand in the coating binders market.

The overall growth in the coating binders market is likely to remain steady. The demand for the coating binders is expected to expand at a 3.4% CAGR during 2018-2027.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/25/2006256/0/en/Billion-dollar-Bentonite-Market-Witnesses-Promising-Growth-Sodium-Bentonite-Reckons-over-50-Demand-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com