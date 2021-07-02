Flotilla IoT announces the launch of several new features

Posted on 2021-07-02 by in Small Business, Software, Technology // 0 Comments

flotilla iot fleet management software

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Flotilla IoT announces the launch of several new features in its feet management system and Admin Panel. The prime reason for introducing these new features is to enhance the working of the software and make it more user-friendly.

New Features:

Following are the new functionalities introduced by Flotilla IoT:

  1. New UI Design Implemented For Maintenance Module:
  • The maintenance module has been made more user-friendly by introducing an attractive UI design.
  • With the addition of an analytics dashboard for maintenance, the user can keep track of all the service and repair needs of the vehicles efficiently.
  • It has become more detailed with the addition of four maintenance types including Scheduled, Due, Completed, Overdue.
  1. Complete New UI Design Implemented for Admin Panel (All modules):
  • The UI design of the CMS has been made more delightful by matching it with the one of the front applications.
  • The menu bar has been added on the left side of the screen.
  • The design of the template generator has been improved and made more interactive and user-friendly.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution