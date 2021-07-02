Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Flotilla IoT announces the launch of several new features in its feet management system and Admin Panel. The prime reason for introducing these new features is to enhance the working of the software and make it more user-friendly.

New Features:

Following are the new functionalities introduced by Flotilla IoT:

New UI Design Implemented For Maintenance Module:

The maintenance module has been made more user-friendly by introducing an attractive UI design.

With the addition of an analytics dashboard for maintenance, the user can keep track of all the service and repair needs of the vehicles efficiently.

It has become more detailed with the addition of four maintenance types including Scheduled, Due, Completed, Overdue.

Complete New UI Design Implemented for Admin Panel (All modules):