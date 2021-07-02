Medical Device Security Market worth $6.59 Billion – Application Security Segment to Register the Highest Growth Rate

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Medical Device Security Market by Solution (Encryption, Antivirus, Identity & Acess Management), Services (Professional, Managed), Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security), Device Type, End User (Healthcare Provider) – Global Forecast”, the report studies the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 6.59 Billion by 2023 from 4.36 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The Factors such as increasing instances of healthcare cyber-attacks and threats, growing geriatric population and the subsequent growth in chronic disease management, government regulations and need for compliance, growing demand for connected medical devices, and increasing adoption of BYOD and IoT are driving the growth of the medical device security market.

Based on type;

the medical device security market is broadly divided into application security, endpoint security, network security, cloud security, and other security types (email, web, and database security). The endpoint security segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed due to the increasing number of connected medical devices, networks are becoming more vulnerable to new and sophisticated threats such as zero-day malware, trojans, and APTs. Additionally, the trend of bring your own device (BYOD), social media usage, and cloud synchronizing tools are also driving the demand for endpoint security.

Based on device type;

The medical device security market is segmented into hospital medical devices, internally embedded medical devices, and wearable and external medical devices. The wearable and external medical devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the demand for home healthcare owing to the high and rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need to reduce healthcare costs. These factors are increasing the demand and uptake of wearable and external medical devices for remote patient monitoring.

North America is expected to dominate the medical device security market in 2018.

Geographically, Segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The market in North America is primarily driven by increasing instances of cyberattacks on medical devices, growing adoption of connected medical devices, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding cyber-security, and government initiatives to implement security solutions are driving the device security market in the region.

The prominent players in the global medical device security market include Cisco Systems (US), IBM Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Symantec Inc.(US), CA Technologies (US), Philips (Netherlands), DXC Technology (US), CloudPassage (US), FireEye (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Sophos (UK), Imperva (US), Fortinet (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), ClearDATA (US), and Zscaler (US).