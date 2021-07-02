Proanthocyanidins are witnessing a surge in demand across the globe

The Proanthocyanidins Market is estimated at USD 198 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 280 million by 2025.

Proanthocyanidins are rich in antioxidants and provide several health benefits to consumers; for instance, they help in healing wounds, improve bone strength, aid in skin-related issues including skin cancer, and also offer cardiovascular benefits. Hence, they are significantly witnessing high demand among manufacturers in the personal care, food & beverages, and cosmetic industries.

Proanthocyanidins are witnessing a surge in demand as it finds various applications in the personal care, dietary supplement, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries. The global proanthocyanidins market is primarily driven by the health benefits and therapeutics effects offered by this ingredient and its increasing applications in the production of personal care and cosmetic products.

The pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements segment is projected to a leading segment in the proanthocyanidins market during the forecast period. With the rise in aging population, consumers are becoming more conscious and aware of various diseases that can be prevented.

This concern has driven the pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements market, particularly in the European and North American countries. Health-conscious consumers prefer balanced diet alternatives such as health supplements. Due to the rising urbanization and busy lifestyles of consumers, there has been a significant increase in self-prescriptions. Consumers now rely more on alternative channels to self-diagnose themselves and also take preventive measures to keep themselves healthy. Such practices are significantly increasing the demand for proanthocyanidins in dietary supplements globally.

The North American proanthocyanidins market is projected to account for the largest share by 2025. The region has traditionally been a major consumer of proanthocyanidins. The rise in the aging population, increased consumption of healthy food, and growing demand for pharmaceuticals are the major factors driving the market in North America.

The key players in the proanthocyanidins market include Naturex (France), Indena SPA (Italy), Nexira Inc. (France), Polyphenolics (US), Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. (China), Natac (China), Eevia Health (Finland), Fruit D’or (Canada), Scott Laboratories (US), Elementa Food Ingredients (France), and Changsha Botaniex Inc. (China). Market leaders such as Naturex (France) and Nexira (France) are focusing on tapping the potential markets through new product development launches, expansions, and investments.

