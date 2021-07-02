Protein Assays Market worth 2.41 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Protein assays are used in life science research to determine the total protein concentration. Estimation of protein concentration is necessary for protein purification, electrophoresis, cell biology, molecular biology, and research applications. The market is witnessing high growth due to factors such as increasing pharmaceutical & biotech R&D expenditure and favorable government funding scenario for Proteomics research.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global protein assays market is expected to reach USD 2.41 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.42 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2017 to 2022.

Major Growth Boosting Factors:

The increasing pharmaceutical & biotech R&D expenditure and favorable government funding scenario for proteomics research are the major factors driving the growth of this market. In this report, the global protein assays market is segmented based on type, product, technology, application, end user, and region.

In this report, the global protein assays market is segmented based on type, product, technology, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dye-binding assays, copper-ion-based assays, test strip-based assays, and other protein assays. In 2017, the dye-binding assays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing usage of dye-binding assays in disease diagnosis.

Based on product, the market is segmented into reagents, kits, and instruments & accessories. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into absorbance-based protein assays, colorimetric protein assays, and fluorescence-based protein assays. In 2017, the absorbance-based protein assays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing sensitivity and accuracy of absorbance-based protein assays owing to the advent of new techniques.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Geographically, the protein assays market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, strong trend of R&D in the life sciences industry, increase in private-public partnerships for drug development, and the presence of a large number of major market players in this region are further driving the growth of this market.

Key players operating in the protein assays market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Abcam plc (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), and PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.).

