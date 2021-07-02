Natural Nonanoic Acid Market will Grow at a Robust Pace through 2029

Nonanoic Acid Market: Introduction

Nonanoic acid is a specialty organic chemical compound which is outsourced by naturally as esters as well as artificially. Nonionic acid is a type of saturated fatty acid with having nine number of carbon atoms, and it is also known as pelargonic acid. Nonanoic acid or pelargonic acid is a colorless liquid chemical with a rancid, and unpleasant odor. Nonanoic acid is partially insoluble in the water whereas, it is miscible with numerous organic solvents. Moreover, the ammonium salt of the nonanoic acid is used as a pesticides, especially plant protection pesticides (Herbicides).

It works by divesting the waxy cuticle of the plant, triggering cell leakage, cell disruption, and death by desiccation. Nonanoic acid does not have such properties that makes it hazardous as well as toxic than the other chemicals used in the chemical production plants. Nonanoic acid having antifungal properties, as well as used in the preparation of plasticizers and lacquers. Additionally, it also acts as an antifeedant, a Daphnia magna metabolite, a plant metabolite, and an algal metabolite. The salts and esters of are conjugate acids of nonanoic and are called as nonanoate. Nonanoate is derived by hydride of nonane.

Furthermore, the synthetic nonanoic acid (methyl nonanoate) are used as fragrance agent in the cosmetics, and food & beverages. Nonanoic acid is a type of fatty acid which is found in almost every kind of plants and animal, because of having nine carbon atoms. In addition, it is also obtained at very low levels in many types of common food which is generally eaten. Nonanoic acid is a type of synthetic chemical which decomposes easily in both land as well as water environments, owing to these properties, it does not accumulate.

Nonanoic Acid Market: Dynamics

Globally, the pelargonic acid or nonanoic acid consumption is projected to witnessing significant growth in coming years owing to rising adoption of herbicides or plant protection pesticides to control the weeds in the plants and turf-grass. In the past few years, the pesticides market is registered extensive growth across the globe, especially herbicides. Owing to the growing demand for herbicides, the ammonium salt of nonanoic acid that is ammonium nonanote is registered healthy growth, which is projected to lay a strong base for the robust growth of the nonanoic acid across the globe during the forecast period.

Additionally, numerous other application of the nonanoic acid such as, it is used as fragrance agents in food and cosmetics, and in the preparation of plasticizers and lacquers are also expected to boost the demand for nonanoic acid over the coming years across the globe. However, the limited application of the nonanoic acid and using alternatives are anticipated to hampering the nonanoic acid market growth during the forecast period

Nonanoic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

From the regional perspective, the global nonanoic acid market is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period owing to growing agrochemicals demand, especially pesticides across the globe. The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a significant share in the global nonanoic acid market over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of herbicides significantly. Emerging economies such as China and India are agricultural based countries, and in that countries, the pesticides are using significantly to protect the crop from weeds and another microorganism, and in turn, it is expected to boost the demand for herbicides.

Such factors are projected to drive the nonanoic acid market during the forecast period. Europe and North America are expected to witnessing substantial growth in the global nonanoic acid market over the coming years owing to cosmetics and personal care industry are subject to healthy growth in the past few years. Latin America and MEA are expected to witnessing steady growth in the global nonanoic acid market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for agrochemicals.

Nonanoic Acid Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the nonanoic acid market are:

  • TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Ernesto Ventós, S.A.
  • Matrica s.p.a.
  • OXEA
  • Sichuan Sipo Chemical Co.,Ltd.
  • Ningbo Sapphire Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
  • Acme-Hardesty Company
  • KH Neochem Co., Ltd.
  • Zhengzhou Yibang Industry & Commerce Co.,Ltd.
  • The Good Scents Company
  • Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the nonanoic acid market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated nonanoic acid market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to nonanoic acid market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Market Supply/Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Value Chain

