Bio-Based PU Sales Likely To Touch New Heights By End Of Forecast Period 2029

Bio-based PU are produced from sustainable substitutes of petroleum. Bio-based PU is a promising alternative to the conventional petroleum based PU as they have reduced carbon content, are more environment friendly and biodegradable. The intensity of participation in the global bio-based PU market is expected to increase as it offers a promising growth in coming years. Existing chemical market players are collaborating and investing huge capitals on other research institutes and biotechnology firms for the development of new bio-based PU products and for the optimization of the methods of bio-based PU production.

Bio-Based PU Market Dynamics

Bio-Based PU Market Drivers

Bio-based PU is more cost-stable as compared to the conventional fossil-fuel (petroleum) based PU as fossil fuels suffer from intense fluctuations in availability, trade and hence their prices. Also, the performance of bio-based PU is comparable to that of petroleum based PU. Therefore, a competitive advantage of bio-based PU from conventional PU in terms of its cost stability and performance is expected to be one of the key factor driving the growth of global bio-based PU market.

Furthermore, the utilization of bio-based PU instead of petroleum based PU helps reduce the carbon footprint of industries. The industries are more focused towards the adoption of sustainable methods of production and manufacturing. This factor has significantly resulted in the increasing demand for bio-based PU from industries such as automotive, construction, and paints and coatings among others that are trying to achieve their sustainability goals and offer more environment friendly products to the consumers. Therefore, an increase in the global awareness for the utilization of bio-based PU amongst industrialists is driving the growth of global bio-based PU market.

Bio-Based PU Market Restraints

Although bio-based PU is cost stable, the prices of bio-based PU is higher as compared to the conventional petroleum based PU because the production of bio-based PU is comparably difficult and requires additional investments. This factor significantly restraints the sales of global bio-based PU market and acts as a significant restraint against the growth of global bio-based PU market.

Bio-Based PU Market Trends

The opportunities of growth in the global bio-based PU market are tremendous. These opportunities have been successfully recognized by the existing polymer manufacturers and in order to grow in the global bio-based PU market, they are actively participating in collaborations and mergers with other players for research and development of new bio-based PU products. As a consequence, the global bio-based PU market has been witnessing a frequent number of product launches that is expanding the global bio-based PU market product portfolio and is increasing the intensity of competition amongst the different market participants.

Bio-Based PU Market Participants Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global bio-based PU market are: Acme-Hardesty Company

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Company)

Woodbridge

Huntsman Corporation

Dow Chemical

Cargill, Incorporated

The Lubrizol Corporation

GC Innovation America (PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited)

Bayer MaterialScience

NEOGARD (Hempel (USA), Inc)