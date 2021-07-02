Synthetic Acid Market Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players and forecast till 2029

For instance, it is known to increase good cholesterol in the body when consumed in combination with other medium chain fatty acids such as lauric acid and caprylic acid. Other beneficial properties of capric acid include cleansing, emulsifying, perfuming, surfactant, humectant, emollient, excipient and masking. Furthermore, capric acid also contains antibacterial and antiviral properties. This has enabled the utilization of capric acid as a denture disinfectant. Industrial applications of capric acid include the manufacture of perfumes, lubricants, plastics, food additives, greases, rubber, dyes, and pharmaceuticals.

Capric Acid Market Dynamics

Growing demand for capric acid from pharmaceutical industry is one of the key driving factor leading to the growth of global capric acid market. The healthcare industry has grown significantly during the past years and is expected to grow further in the future years as changing lifestyles has resulted in a higher dependence of population on medicine and pharmaceuticals. The esters of capric acid (decanoate esters) are extensively used in the production of drugs for increasing its affinity towards adipose tissue i.e. to increase its lipophilicity.

Some examples of drugs derived from the esters of capric acid are haloperidol, bromperidol, and nandrolone among others. This has considerably resulted in a higher demand of capric acid from the pharmaceutical industry and hence is expected to drive the growth of global capric acid market.

Another key factor driving the sales of global capric acid is expected to be the growing demand from perfume industry. Perfume is a luxury based consumer good which is increasingly being consumed across the developed and developing countries. This has significantly resulted in the growth of perfume and fragrances industry. Capric acid is one of the key ingredients used in the production of perfumes. Hence, the growing production of perfumes is expected to benefit the growth of global capric acid market.

Availability of other medium chain fatty acids such as caproic acid, lauric acid and caprylic acid among others with properties similar to capric acid might restrain the sales of global capric acid. However, the intensity of impact is expected to be low and thus the dominating impacts of driving factors are expected to lead the growth of global capric acid market. This growth is expected to be further enhanced by the investments of capric acid manufacturers being made in high growth regions such as East Asia and South Asia for economical production and expansion.