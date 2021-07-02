Food Grade Pea Hull Fiber Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2029

Rising Consumer Inclination Towards the Fiber Enriched Diet Boosts the Pea Hull Fiber Market

The gut microbiota is increasing in humans and is associated with increased risk and progression of diseases and fiber is the primary modulator for the same. Pea Hull Fiber is made from hulls of the yellow peas and is cooked to reduce the microbial load and ground into a fine powder. An average person intakes only half the amount of recommended fiber. This creates a massive gap in the fiber intake, thus disrupts the gut microbiota and gives rise to obesity, cardiovascular diseases, allergies, asthma and some cancers.

Among the options available for dietary fiber, the pea hull fiber is gaining traction as a clean label, consumer-friendly ingredient and has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, and other associations. The foods with added pea hull fiber reduces the inflammatory compounds generated by gut and harmful protein fermentation in the large intestine. The numerous uses and easy approvals for pea hull fiber in the dietary fibers segment leads to increasing consumer inclination towards the products with pea hull fiber.

Thus, the overall pea hull fiber market is expected to gain traction worldwide in the coming years. Pea hull fiber is an ideal ingredient as it has low energy content, low fermentation potential, excellent bulking properties and relatively neutral taste.