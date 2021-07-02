Global Glass Tableware Market to Ascend at Over 3% CAGR Through 2031

Though the global glass tableware industry suffered a setback amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, recovery is in progress, paving new paths for industry players. While demand for dinnerware is rising once again, with the hotel & catering industry getting back to its feet, the market is set to witness profitable gains over the coming years.

The latest report on ‘glass tableware’ published by Fact.MR depicts market outlook of industry in the post-pandemic years from 2021 to 2031. As per the report, recovery of key end-use industries will raise the revenue of stakeholders, while their will be to concentrate on key countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, France, and a few others. Overall, the global glass tableware market is set to expand at a CAGR of more than 3% over the next ten years.

Key Trends of Glass Tableware Market

High requirement from commercial sector to fuel sales

Household application of glass tableware to exhibit fastest growth

Offline stores to remain the most sought-after distribution channel

The United States to hold the largest share of the world’s leading glass tableware industry – North America

Germany to remain the epicenter of Europe’s glass tableware industry

The market in Asia Pacific to register fastest growth through 2031, with China, India, and a few other lucrative markets at the forefront

Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, South Korea, and a few other countries to maintain positive industry outlook throughout the forecast period

Segmentation by Category

Product

Dinnerware

Beverage Ware

Application

Household

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

How is Rising Demand for Beverage Ware Aiding Growth of Manufacturers?

Glass tableware manufacturers are experiencing rising requirement for beverage ware from both, the commercial and household sectors. With the food & beverage and hotel & catering sectors getting back on their feet, overcoming restraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers are subject to come across huge growth scope over the coming years.

