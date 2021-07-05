Patient Positioning Systems Market worth $1,233.8 Million by 2022

The patient positioning systems market is expected to reach USD 1,233.8 Million by 2022 from USD 990 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022. The prevalence of chronic diseases, rising aging population, and growing hospital investments are major factors that are driving the growth of this market.

By product, the surgical tables segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

On the basis of product segmentation, the patient positioning systems market is segmented into tables, accessories, and other patient positioning systems. The tables segment has been subsegmented into surgical tables, radiolucent imaging tables, and examination tables. The surgical tables segment accounted for the largest share of this market segment. This growth can be attributed to the technological advancements in the tables and increasing awareness regarding image guided surgeries.

By application, the surgeries segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

In the application, the patient positioning systems market is segmented into surgeries, disease diagnosis, and cancer therapy.The surgergies sengment holds the largest share in the market but the disease diagnosis segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the diesease dignosis segment is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Asia offers lucrative growth opportunities

By region, the global patient positioning systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America holds the largest share of the market in 2016, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies like China and India; the large population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in these countries; growing demand for quality medical care; and growth in the demand for advanced patient positioning systems such as radiolucent imaging tables to perform image guided surgeries are some major factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.

Some of the major players operating in the patient positioning systems market are Getinge AB (Sweden), Hill-Rom, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Steris Plc. (U.S.), Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Skytron, LLC. (U.S.), Elekta AB (Sweden), C-RAD (Sweden), LEONI AG (Germany), and Mizuho OSI (U.S.)