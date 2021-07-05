Air Quality Monitoring Software Market: Comprehensive Analysis of the Development Factors in the Industry

IL, USA, 2021-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new research report “Air Quality Monitoring Software Market by Application (Indoor and Outdoor), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Urban Air Quality Monitoring Agencies, and Government Agencies and Research Institutes), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The air quality monitoring software market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 387.4 Million in 2017 to a projected USD 544.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.05%, from 2017 to 2022. The significant growth in the global market is driven by increasing public awareness of healthcare, the rise in global levels of air pollution, and supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, among others.

Browse 63 Market Data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 137 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Air Quality Monitoring Software Market – Global Forecast to 2022”



Indoor application: The largest air quality monitoring software market

The air quality monitoring software market in this report has been classified, based on application, into indoor and outdoor. The indoor application segment is expected to account for the largest market size, in terms of value, in 2017. The increase in public awareness of healthcare, growing demand for pollution-free indoor environments, and government regulations mandating the regular monitoring of indoor air quality in working premises are some of the factors driving the market for air quality monitoring software.

The government agencies and research institutes segment is expected to lead the air quality monitoring software market, by end-user

The government agencies and research institutes segment is expected to be the fastest growing air quality monitoring software market, by end-user, from 2017 to 2022. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the presence of stringent environmental regulations that mandate the adoption of effective air pollution monitoring and control strategies in major industries, rising government investments in effective air quality monitoring and air pollution control systems, and increased installations of AQM stations worldwide. The growing number of AQM stations installations across emerging countries is expected to support the growth of this end-user segment in the coming years. For instance, in February 2016, the Chinese government announced its plan to expand its national air quality monitoring network by doubling the number of air quality monitoring stations in Beijing. Similarly, in May 2016, the Indian government announced its plan to establish air quality monitoring stations to monitor PM2.5 and PM10 levels across 254 major cities in the country.

North America: The leading air quality monitoring software market

The North American market is expected to lead the air quality monitoring software market during the forecast period. The North American market is mature, with the extensive use of advanced pollution monitoring technologies among key end-users and the presence of well-established distribution channels for the supply of air quality monitoring products. Easy accessibility and the fast adoption of advanced technologies due to significant expenditure by the US and Canadian governments and the presence of government regulations to promote the adoption of air quality monitoring devices by key end-users are the major factors driving market growth in this region.

To provide an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the leading players in the air quality monitoring software market such as Environnement S.A. (France), Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants Ltd (UK), 3M Company (US), KISTERS AG (Germany), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany). The leading players are trying to gain footholds in the markets in developing countries and have been adopting various strategies to increase their market shares.

