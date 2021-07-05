Air Freshener Dispenser Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

San Jose, California , USA, July 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Air Freshener Dispenser Market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.1 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. High living standards of consumers along with rising awareness regarding healthy indoor environment are expected to drive the product demand over the forthcoming years.

Automatic devices are gaining traction which thereby, projected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. Commercial spaces highly prefer electric air dispensers owing to flexibility in operation, effective sanitation capacity, and portability. Attached air fragrance dispensers are widely accepted by majority of the population because of its easy installation process. For example, CGS Stores LTD owns a brand named Qbic. This company has a strong distribution network and is specialized in online retail stores. Availability of variety of electric air dispensers imported from U.S., Europe, and Asia has made this store more popular among consumers residing across different regions.

In 2018, residential segment held the largest market share exceeding 70.0%. Consumers prefer products that provide hassle free air care and maintain healthy indoor environment. Moreover, busy life style has influenced the consumers to use automated devices, thereby, proliferating the demand for air freshener dispensers. Companies are focusing on continuous product improvement to eliminate manual arbitration. The commercial segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2019 to 2025. Rising awareness regarding health and hygiene at public places is anticipated to proliferate the market growth over the forecast period.

In 2018, Europe held the largest market share of 32.3% owing to presence of large number of organized retail stores such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retail stores, high living standards, and high consumption of convenient products. Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rising disposable income levels and improving lifestyles of consumers in developing countries such as India and China.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The air freshener dispenser market for is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period.

In 2018, the residential end user segment held the largest share exceeding 70%. It is anticipated to grow significantly from 2019 to 2025

The segment of supermarkets/hypermarkets distribution channel accounted for the largest market share of over 40.0% and is anticipated to maintain its position over the forecast period

Some of the leading players in this industry include Reckitt Benckiser Inc.; Vectair Systems Ltd.; Jarden Corporation; Qingdao Anyfeel Electric Co. Ltd.; Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.; Church & Dwight Co. Inc.; S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.; Henkel KGaA; Daulit Limited; Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd. and Procter & Gamble Co.

