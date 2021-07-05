Digital Twin Market Segments by Application 2025

Felton, California , USA, July 5, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the Digital Twin market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the most important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely upon before investing. It furnishes with an affordable examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to place resources into it. The report analyses the weather and an entire detailed outlook of the most players that are likely to feature to the demand within the global Digital Twin market within the upcoming years.

The market study additionally gives a to-the-point evaluation of the techniques and plans of action that are being executed by the manufacturers and firms to contribute to Digital Twin market growth. A number of the foremost conspicuous measures taken by the organizations are partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations to increase their overall reach. The key players are likewise presenting newer product varieties within the market to enhance the merchandise portfolio by embracing the new innovation and completing it in their enterprise.

The global digital twin market size is anticipated to value USD 26.07 billion by 2025. It is also projected to witness a CAGR of 38.2% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. The shifting trend towards the adoption of digital and VR technologies prevailing among several organizations is expected to drive the market growth for digital twins in the upcoming years.

The segment of residential & commercial end-use dominated the global market in 2017 on account of its feature of capturing of time-based and 3D implications of buildings and other infrastructure properties. While the automotive & transport segment is projected to register the fastest growth with more than 40.0% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 owing to increasing demand for connected vehicles across the globe.

North America and Europe accounted for more than half of the overall share across the global digital twins market due to the increasing number of organizations adopting these technologies residing across these regions. While, the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth with more than 40.0% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2018 to 2025 owing to the surging number of initiatives being undertaken by governing authorities for adoption of IoT Technology across countries like China and India.

Top Key Players of Digital Twin Market:

Siemens AG; PTC, Inc.; ABB Group; Schneider Electric SE; Dassault Systèmes; and SAP SE.

