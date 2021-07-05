Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Latest Trends, Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth By 2025

The report on the Fraud Detection & Prevention market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the most important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely upon before investing. It furnishes with an affordable examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to place resources into it. The report analyses the weather and an entire detailed outlook of the most players that are likely to feature to the demand within the global Fraud Detection & Prevention market within the upcoming years.

The market study additionally gives a to-the-point evaluation of the techniques and plans of action that are being executed by the manufacturers and firms to contribute to Fraud Detection & Prevention market growth. A number of the foremost conspicuous measures taken by the organizations are partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations to increase their overall reach. The key players are likewise presenting newer product varieties within the market to enhance the merchandise portfolio by embracing the new innovation and completing it in their enterprise.

The global fraud detection & prevention market size is anticipated to reach USD 56.56 billion until 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 18.9% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2018 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising need for providing cyber security prevailing among several organizations to gain the trust of customers and securing their data.

The organizational segment of large enterprises dominated the global market with share of 75.0%, in 2018 due to their ability to spend more and availability of cyber-technical expertise for preventing and detecting the fraud. The SMBs (Small and Medium Businesses) have also started adopting these solutions due to stringent governing policies and mounting looses prevailing among them due to such frauds.

In 2018, the BFSI vertical segment dominated the global market on account of rising operations like mutual funds, insurance, and stock broking across the banking sector. On the other hand, the retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the upcoming years, due to surging usage of electronic payment options.

North America held the largest share in terms of revenue owing to huge investments being made by several companies to innovate and develop solutions for detecting and preventing fraud and data leakage. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025 due to the surging fraud cases across China and India.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Fraud Detection & Prevention: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Fraud Detection & Prevention: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Fraud Detection & Prevention: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Fraud Detection & Prevention: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Fraud Detection & Prevention: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Fraud Detection & Prevention: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Fraud Detection & Prevention: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Fraud Detection & Prevention Market:

SAP SE, Total System Services, Inc., Software AG, Fiserv, Inc., IBM, and Oracle.

