Upcoming Growth Trends in the Nutraceutical Excipients Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —The Report ” Nutraceutical Excipients Market by Functionality (Binders, Fillers & Diluents, Coating Agents, and Flavoring Agents), End Product (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, and Vitamins), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025“, The global nutraceutical excipients market size is estimated to account for about USD 3.4 billion in 2020 and projected to reach a value of nearly USD 4.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2025. The market for nutraceutical excipients market has been growing in accordance with the rise in demand and consumption for nutraceuticals, around the globe. The consumption of dietary supplements in the form of tablets and capsules has been witnessing an upsurge demand in recent times, owing to the growing awareness for health benefits offered by these products that helps to support the wellbeing of the consumers. The key driving factors of the nutraceutical excipients market include increasing consumer concerns regarding maintaining a balanced diet and growing consumer awareness about several diseases caused due to lack of intake of necessary nutrients as a result of imbalanced dietary lifestyles. Food fortification is one of the major trends, which is also fueling the nutraceutical excipients market in the functional food & beverage industry.

Determining and projecting the size of the nutraceutical excipients market, with respect to functionality, form, end product, and regional markets, over five years, ranging from 2020 to 2025

Identifying the attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions

Providing detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

Analyzing the micromarkets, with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

Identifying and profiling the key market players in the nutraceutical excipients market

Providing a comparative analysis of market leaders based on the following:

Product offerings

Business strategies

Strengths and weaknesses

Key financials

Understanding the competitive landscape and identifying the major growth strategies adopted by players across the key regions

Analyzing the value chain and products across the key regions and their impact on the prominent market players

Providing insights into key product innovations and investments in the nutraceutical excipients market

Driver: Advancements in nanotechnology equipped with new features to drive the growth of the market

Nanotechnology-enabled drug delivery systems (NDDS) are used to cater to the issue of drug toxicity. There are two major approaches to use nanotechnology as a drug delivery system (DDS). The first is to reduce the size of nutraceutical drug crystals to ensure enhanced solubility and bioavailability, while the second approach is to use some form of nano-carrier for effective delivery of active ingredients. In March 2009, the scientific committee of the European Food Safety Agency published an opinion on nanoscience and nanotechnology regarding food and feed safety. A document offering guidance on how to assess potential risks associated with certain food-related uses of nanotechnology was followed in May 2011, providing practical recommendations to regulators on how to assess applications that use engineered nanomaterials in food additives, enzymes, flavorings, food contact materials, novel foods, food supplements, feed additives, and pesticides.

By form, the dry segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2020.

The dry form of nutraceutical excipients accounted for a larger market share, as compared to the liquid form. The popularity of the dry form can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness and convenience in multiple applications. An increase in demand for dry beverage mixes with additional nutrients, including customized mixes and consumer preference for fortified beverages are fueling the growth of the dry segment in the market.

The binders segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the nutraceutical excipients market in 2020, by functionality.

Based on functionality, binders accounted for the largest market share in 2019, followed by the fillers & diluents functionality segment. Binder is increasingly being used by dietary supplement manufacturers since these excipients are formulated to act as an adhesive to “bind together” powders, granules, and other dry ingredients to impart the required mechanical strength. Binders can also help in adding volume to low-active dose tablets, resulting in producing effective tablets with appropriate actives by holding the ingredients together. In addition, some binders also act as fillers and diluents in an array of application products, namely magnesium stearate, which is used widely as food and supplement additive. Due to factors such as versatility and vital importance in gaining product efficiency, binders are gaining traction and are witnessing a rise in consumption as an excipient in the nutraceutical industry.

North America is estimated to dominate the nutraceutical excipients market in 2020

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The nutraceutical excipients market in North America is dominating, owing to the concentration of the global players such as DuPont (US), Kerry (Ireland), Cargill (US), and Ingredion (US). The market for nutraceutical excipients here is mature, and hence, the growth is moderate compared to other regions. Other factors contributing to the growth of nutraceutical excipients in North American region include the busy lifestyle of consumers, prevalence of chronic diseases due to hectic lifestyles, and an increase in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of nutritional foods, including food supplements, which has driven the demand for functional food products. In addition, the use of technological advancements and new product launches have made excipients available for a wide range of applications in the fortified food & beverage, dietary supplements, and nutraceuticals sectors, which is projected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the nutraceutical excipients market. The key players in the nutraceutical excipients market include DuPont (US), BASF SE (Germany), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Ingredion Plc (US), Sensient Technologies (US), Associated British Foods (UK), Roquette Freres (France), Meggle Group Wasser (Germany), Cargill Inc (US), Ashland Global Holdings Inc (US), Seppic (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (Japan), Fuji Chemical Industries Co Ltd (Japan), Pharmatrans Sanaq AG (Switzerland), Pioma Chemicals (India), Gattefosse (India), W.R.Grace & Co (US), Omya (Switzerland), Grain Processing Corp (US), and Gangwal Chemicals Pvt Ltd (India). The nutraceutical excipients market also consists of key start-up players, which include IMCD (Netherlands), Hilmar Ingredients (US), Innophos Holdings Inc (US), JRS Pharma (Germany), Biogrund GmbH (Germany), Pharma Line Intl Corp (South Korea), Jigs Chemical (India), Panchamrut Chemicals (India), Azelis Chemical Ltd (Europe), and Daicel Group (Japan).

