Wide Range Of Application And Techniques Leverage High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market

Global HPLC Market Analysis and Growth

This wide range of application of HPLC tests and techniques are anticipated to leverage the global HPLC market at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have a moderate impact on the volumes of tests being conducted, owing to a large number of employees of key players working from home. HPLC techniques have also forayed into forensic sciences, wherein they are used to identify the presence of illegal and therapeutic drugs in body fluids or tissue samples.

HPLC test is a sophisticated and expensive analytical technique, widely used in food processing as well as clinical diagnosis of diseases or disorders. It is used for drug analysis, separation of molecules, and environmental control in the pharmaceutical industry.

Global HPLC Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global HPLC market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product type, end-user, and geography.

Product Type

Instruments

Consumables:

Columns

Filters

Vials

Tubes

Accessories

End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Diagnostic Laboratories

Food and Beverage Industry

Academic and Research Institutes

Others (Environmental, Forensic, Chemicals and Energy)

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis of High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market:

The global HPLC market comprises of the following players: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Gilson, Inc., and Phenomax, Inc., to name a few. These companies have invested in strengthening their product portfolio and research and development operations.

Waters Corporation is a leading life sciences company which designs, develops and markets liquid chromatography instruments, such as the Alliance HPLC System which provides advanced solvent delivery capabilities. Similarly, Agilent Technologies specializes in three categories of HPLC systems: Analytical, Application-Specific and Preparative Systems.

Global HPLC Market Share Analysis by Region

Europe is anticipated to capture a substantial chunk of the global HPLC market, attributed to increasing investment by key players into the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, as well as government intervention in the field of environmental control and food safety.

The European HPLC market is poised to capture nearly one-third of the overall market share, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period.

