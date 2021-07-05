Dairy Herd Management Market: Ongoing Campaigns to Save Dairy Animals from Unethical Practices

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ —

[163 Pages Report] The global dairy herd management market is projected to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2022 from USD 2.57 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Growing herd sizes, the rising production & consumption of milk & dairy products, increasing investments in dairy farm development, and technological advancements in management systems have all played a significant role in driving market growth.

By application, the milk harvesting segment is expected account for the largest share of the market

Based on application, the market is segmented into milk harvesting, feeding, breeding, animal comfort & heat stress management, calf management, health management, and other applications (such as genetic management, cattle sorting, weighing, and data analysis). In 2017, the milk harvesting segment is estimated to command the largest share of the dairy herd management market. Factors such as increasing preference for automated milk harvesting systems and high focus of farmers towards increasing milk yield are supporting the growth of the milk harvesting segment.

By end user, the small-scale dairy farms segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the dairy herd management market

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into small-scale dairy farms, large-scale dairy farms, and cooperative dairy farms. In 2017, the small-scale dairy farms is expected to account for the largest share of the dairy herd management market. The growing demand for dairy products in developing countries (owing to the rising population) and growing support from various public-private organizations for small-scale dairy farmers in developing countries are the major factors driving the demand for dairy herd management products in this end-user segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the dairy herd management market during the forecast period

Europe (comprising Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of Europe) is estimated to account for the largest share of the global dairy herd management market in 2017. Increasing number of dairy cows, growing demand for high-quality milk and milk products, presence of a large number of dairy producing units, and large volume of milk production are the major factors driving the growth of the European dairy herd management market. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global dairy herd management market during the forecast period. The high growth in the Asia Pacific market is majorly attributed to the growing demand for milk and milk products, primarily due to the rising population and disposable income levels and rapid urbanization in developing APAC countries such as India and China.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Dairy Herd Management Market are DeLaval (Sweden), GEA (Germany), BouMatic (US), Afimilk (Israel), Fullwood (UK) Dairy Master (Ireland), Lely (Netherlands), SCR (Israel), Sum-It Computer Systems (UK), and VAS (US). Some of the other players in the market include Pearson International (Ireland), FarmWizard (UK), FARMTEC (Czech Republic), Waikato Milking Systems (New Zealand), Trioliet (Netherlands), among others.