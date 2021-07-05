Increasing Ocean Trade Activities Boost Barge Transportation Market

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, leading business and competitive intelligence provider, analyzing how Barge Transportation Market Sales will grow.

Oil Boom Increase Barge Operators Fortune

The rising consumption of North American oil is escalating lot of barges, as several petrochemical and energy companies mainly turn to the canal, coastal and rivers waterways to get North American crude to refineries in U.S. and Canada and will increase the usage of liquid cargo barge over the forecast period.

With expanding petrochemical industry rise the shipments across the regions. The expanding usage of inland waterways in the transportation of chemical, agricultural and farms products will further propel the growth of barge transportation market.

The import-export of crude oil and petrochemical is extensively depended upon marine transportation, and increasing demand for oil & petroleum products strengthen the trade, results in the growth of barge transportation market.

Segmentation The Barge Transportation market is segmented on the basis of barge type, vessel type, voyage and propulsion. On the basis of barge type, Barge Transportation market is segmented into dry bulk cargo barge, liquid cargo barge, car-float barge, power barge and construction barge. By vessel type, the Barge Transportation market is segmented into the open barge, covered barge and tank barge. By voyage, Barge Transportation are segmented into the inland, offshore and ocean. By propulsion, Barge Transportation are further classified into towed barge and self-propelled barge.

This report provides a forecast and analysis of the Barge Transportation market. It contains historical data of 2013 along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds key trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Barge Transportation market along with the macroeconomic indicators. This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from raw material suppliers to end users who are expected to transform the future of the Barge Transportation market. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for Barge Transportation products. It also includes value chain analysis including profit margin and gross margin along with key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and market key players and strategic overview. The dashboard provides an accurate comparison of Barge Transportation manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by barge type, vessel type, voyage and propulsion and region. A list of key companies operating in the Barge Transportation market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Competitive Analysis of Barge Transportation Market:

Some of the major companies operating in the Barge Transportation market analyzed are American Commercial Barge Line LLC., INGRAM Marine Group, Kirby Corporation, SEACOR Holdings Inc., Campbell Transport Company, Heartland Barge, Bouchard Transportation,

Canal Barge, Magnolia Marine Transport, Marquette Transportation among others key companies exhibit top position in the global market for Barge Transportation.

Adoption in Construction Aggregate Sector

With the growth in construction aggregates and coal market. The construction aggregates such as sand, gravel, crushed stone, slag, recycled concrete, iron ore, cement, etc. required a large and efficient mode of transportation leads to benefits the barge transportation services.

Governments of major economies are focusing on the development of transportation facilities and strengthening energy (power generation) infrastructure, leads to drive the growth of barge transportation market due to its large capacity and cost-efficient.

