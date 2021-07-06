How Dallas Tx Roofing Pro can protect your homes against Extreme weather condition?

Dallas, Texas, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Snow, Ice, and freezing temperatures can cause havoc to your home. These days people are finding a very hard time to stay warm as well as protect their homes against extreme winter weather.

Dallas Tx Roofing Pro who have rich experience in this field has come up with some critical tips through which your homes can be safeguarded from the extreme weather condition.

Let us have a look:-

Seal drafty windows

Drafty windows are perhaps one of the reasons behind the energy loss of a home.

Other than this, it can lead to dangerous waste during power outages.

So, to deal with this, you need to unlock the windows that are present in your home and further operate them normally.

On the contrary, if the windows are locked properly but you still feel cold air seeping in, then you would have to seal the air leaks such that interior heat doesn’t escape.

A quick solution for this would be to seal the gaps using the painter’s tape.

You should ideally avoid using duct tape which can damage your stain or paint.

Insult the pipes

It is seen that pipes are not insulated or equipped in order to handle extreme temperatures.

During extreme weather, pipes can burst during the extreme weather.

Hence, you should insulate the pipes in order to safeguard your family & home.

Clear the winter debris

Cleaning the winter debris might seem to be an easy task but you need to clean it in the right way.

Other than this, make sure that you don’t stand on the roof directly.

Instead, what you can do is use the broom from the ground having a soft-bristled brush, and further knock away the icicles.

You might be tempted to use a heavy tool such as a hammer to remove them but using it can prove to be quite dangerous.

The reason is that it can cause a lot of damage to your roof that might need costly repairs.

Heat the doorway

It can be quite intimidating to see blankets of snow or ice outside of your home.

So, if the build-up is present, then don’t force to open it or you can end up damaging it.

Instead what you can do is use a hair dryer and further heat up the air which surrounds your doorframe.

This will allow the door to be opened such that snow can be removed from outside.

