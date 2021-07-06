Interventional Oncology Market Growth by Products, Procedure, Application Forecast to 2026

Illinois, United States, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global interventional oncology market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[215 Pages Report] The global interventional oncology market size is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2026 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8%

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The global interventional oncology market offers significant growth potential for prominent as well as emerging product manufacturers. Technological advancements, rising incidence of oncology and increased funding and public-private investments are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

The embolization devices segment to witness the highest share in interventional oncology industry



In 2020, embolization devices accounted for a share of the interventional oncology Industry. Embolization devices include non-radioactive embolic agents and radioembolic agents. Although these devices are primarily employed to treat hepatocellular carcinoma, their use has been widely extended to various other forms of cancer. These devices are used when tumors cannot be treated using ablation techniques and in cases where the tumor size is large. They are also used in palliative procedures and as a pre-operative procedure to improve the outcome of liver resection.

Embolic agents include radioembolic agents and non-radioactive embolic agents. Non-radioactive embolic agents include gelatin foam, tris-acryl gelatin microspheres, and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA). Gelatin foam is a non-radioactive embolic agent and is considered a temporary embolic agent whose effect is relatively shorter. Other non-radioactive embolic agents are considered permanent agents whose effects are seen for a longer period.

Liver cancer segment to register the highest CAGR in the Interventional Oncology Industry, by application, during the forecast period

Liver cancer accounted for the largest share of the interventional oncology market in 2020. Interventional oncology plays a crucial role in treating liver cancer, as removing the tumor with surgery may not leave the tissue healthy enough for effective liver functioning. Thus, primary liver tumors or liver tumors resulting from metastatic cancers can effectively be treated using interventional oncology procedures. Owing to this, more than half of all treatments for primary and metastatic liver cancer are conducted using interventional oncology.

Regional Growth Analysis:

The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The interventional oncology market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Government efforts to increased funding , supportive regulations for the development and commercialization of advanced interventional oncology products, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of hospitals and clinics in India and China, expanding research base across India, China, and Japan, and the increasing incidence of surgeries are the major factors driving the growth of the APAC interventional oncology Industry.

Key Players:

The major players operating in the Interventional Oncology Market are Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), BD (US), Terumo (Japan), Merit Medical (US), AngioDynamics (US), J&J (US), Teleflex (US), Cook Medical (US), HealthTronics (US), MedWaves (US), Sanarus (US), IMBiotechnologies (Canada), Trod Medical (US), IceCure Medical (Israel), Mermaid Medicals (Denmark), Interface Biomaterials BV (Netherlands), Guerbet (France), ABK Biomedical (Canada), Shape Memory Medical (US), Endo Shape (US), Monteris Medical (US), Instylla (US), Trisalus Lifesciences (US), Profound Medical Corp (Canada), Sirtex (US), Accuray (US), Baylis Medical (Canada), and ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS (South Korea).