Softline to Provide Business Process Outsourcing Services in Kazakhstan

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — Softline Group, a global leading digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider, enters the market of Kazakhstan with turnkey accounting and HR services. Erik Ashkenov, a manager with 10+ years of experience in business process outsourcing, will spearhead the new line of business.

In the market of Kazakhstan, Softline Group will adhere to its strategy of supporting digital transformation of customer companies through their digitalization. For the representative offices of international corporations, the outsourcing of non-core financial and HR administration functions will reduce the operating costs in the usual way. Thank to outsourcing, SMBs will be relieved of creating in-house accounting and HR functions, and thus avoid associated costs and errors.

As in Russia, outsourcing will be powered on a unified digital process management platform created by Softline Outsourcing. The system is protected by a global patent. Customer portals can be created on the platform. The system also uses the SOICA automated incoming document processing engine for data recognition. The neural network analyzes the content of the document and assigns it to a specific department of Softline Outsourcing Kazakhstan.

The platform supports document storage in accordance with the acting laws of Russia and Kazakhstan. It is also integrated with any ERP systems such as 1C, Oracle, SAP, thereby reducing the time of access to specific documents and associated files. The platform also facilitates the analysis of accounting information and enables effective interaction with regulatory agencies.

“At start, Softline Outsourcing Kazakhstan’s portfolio includes basic services. Soon we will add new offers. We intend to help with the opening and liquidation of companies, preparation for all kinds of audits, formation of regular reports, etc. We will add legal audit of agreements with counterparties to accounting and staff management. For many companies, our services may become the first step on the digital transformation journey. It will affect not only secondary processes (HR, accounting) but also core business,”—says Eric Ashkenov, Head of Softline Outsourcing Kazakhstan.