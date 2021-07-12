Wireless RF Devices Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Wireless RF Devices. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Wireless RF Devices Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=383

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Wireless RF Devices market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Wireless RF Devices

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Wireless RF Devices, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Wireless RF Devices Market.

The global GaN RF devices market will continue to be driven by GaN’s wide bandgap property that encourages innovation, growing demand for GaN RF devices in aerospace, defense & military verticals, and successful implementation of GaN technology in RF-power electronics.This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global GaN RF devices market for the forecast period 2017-2026, offering key insights on the growth prospects of the market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=383

Scope:

The scope of the Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global GaN RF devices market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and offer accurate and unbiased insights to the readers.

GaN RF devices suppliers, stakeholders and manufacturers in the global information and communication technology industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report.

Comprehensive analysis regarding the impact of technological advancements such as cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), big data and artificial intelligence is detailed in this report.

The comprehensive study throws light on various trends, dynamics and restrains shaping future of the market, which can serve as a platform of further study, interest and understanding for the leading industries, journals and trade magazines pertaining to global GaN RF devices market.

Summary:

The report commences with introducing the current market scenario for GaN RF devices. The executive summary section of the report offers insights to users regarding the future scope of the global GaN RF devices market.

Brief information on the crucial aspects, statistics and facts on the global GaN RF devices keyword market is highlighted in this section.

Overview:

The next section offers an overview of the global GaN RF devices market. This section includes definition of the product – GaN RF devices, along with insights on dynamics contributing towards growth of the market.

The overview also throws light on year-on-year growth and market value defining the future progress and decline of the global GaN RF devices. Statistics on the year-on-year growth provides readers with a broader view on expected progress patterns reshaping growth over the forecast period. In the succeeding section, the report offers insights on major trends, retrains and drivers from demand, supply and macro-economic perspectives.

The report also focuses on impact analysis of key drivers and restraints that offers better decision-making insights to clients. The report further provides the readers with information on the leading technology and advancements traced in the global GaN RF devices market.

Up-to-date information and latest advancements regarding growth opportunities can benefit the leading manufacturers of GaN RF devices. With continuous evolution and advancements in technology, tracking the latest trends and developments is fundamental for GaN RF devices manufacturers to formulate key business strategies.

Detailed insights regarding the supply chain, list of distributors, raw material sourcing, cost structure, and pricing analysis are provided in this section. Considering the global GaN RF devices market’s wide scope, Fact.MR’s report provides in-depth insights & forecast based on segment-wise analysis.

The GaN RF devices market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region. This sections delivers a comprehensive segmentation analysis, along with a detailed country-wise forecast offered on all parameters.

In the last section, the report provides information regarding the competitive landscape, along with a dashboard view of the market players and company analysis. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across the value chain, and their presence in the global GaN RF devices market.

The global GaN RF devices market is projected to register a high double-digit CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2026). Sales of GaN RF devices across the globe are estimated to surpass US$ 1,500 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

GaN Technology is used for Development of Higher Performance RF Devices

With the recent upsurge of wireless communication industry, steady yet continuous progress of the conventional military applications, radiofrequency devices are playing a pivotal role in several aspects of human activities. This has further increased demand for high performance RF devices. In mobile communication applications, the next generation smartphones need improved efficiency and wide bandwidth. RF amplifiers with higher frequency and power are essential for TV broadcasting and developing satellite communications, in order to reduce antenna size of the terminal users. Similar requirement holds for the broadband wireless internet connections owing to ever growing pace or data transmission rate. The aforementioned requirements have necessitated the development of higher performance RF devices based on GaN, owing to its wider bandwidth.

More and more sectors are incorporating RF technology in their operating systems, creating new application areas for RF engineers to work on. Selection of an RF technology depends majorly on the heat, size, cost, power, advancement rate, efficiency, and speed required for the application. GaN RF devices are highly preferred for such applications. GaN RF technology has emerged as an effective choice for all new millimeter-wave and microwave electronics such as electronic warfare, communications, satellite and radar.

6 Key Projections on Future of GaN RF Devices Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

On the basis of end-user, telecommunications will remain dominant, with revenues poised to account for nearly half share of the market by 2026-end. Aerospace and Defense, and Automotive are also expected to hold major revenue shares of the market during the forecast period. Sales of GaN RF devices for medical devices and industrial end-uses are projected to exhibit a parallel expansion through 2026. Revenues from industrial end-users of GaN RF devices will continue to be sluggish.

Wireless infrastructure will continue to be the most lucrative application of GaN RF devices, with revenues set to account for over two-fifth market share by 2026-end. PV inverter is also expected to remain a financially worthwhile application of GaN RF devices.

GaN RF devices sales for application in hybrid and EV components are projected to ride on the highest CAGR through 2026. HEV charging equipment and wireless infrastructure applications are expected to witness expansion at equal CAGRs through 2026. Satellite communication and CATV will continue to be the least lucrative applications of GaN RF devices.

On the basis of product type, discrete GaN RF devices are anticipated to remain dominant in the market, in terms of revenues. In addition, revenues from discrete GaN RF devices are projected to hold more than four-fifth market share by 2026-end. Demand for module GaN RF devices are expected to remain sluggish in the market.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) has been anticipated to remain the largest market for GaN RF devices. Revenues from GaN RF devices sales in APEJ will surpass US$ 1,000 Mn by 2026-end. Revenue share of Japan and North America in the market will also remain significant, however revenues from APEJ will remain comparatively larger than those combined from Japan and North America.

Key market players comprised in the report are Infineon, Renesas, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Hitachi, STMicroelectronics, Bosch, Sumitomo Electric, and Raytheon.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Module

Discrete Application Wireless Infrastructure

Radars and Avionics

Power Storage

PV Inverter

CATV

Satellite Communication

Hybrid and EV Components

HEV Charging Equipment

Traction Motor Components

Other Applications End User Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Industrial

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/383

Key Question answered in the survey of Wireless RF Devices market report:

Sales and Demand of Wireless RF Devices

Growth of Wireless RF Devices Market

Market Analysis of Wireless RF Devices

Market Insights of Wireless RF Devices

Key Drivers Impacting the Wireless RF Devices market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Wireless RF Devices market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Wireless RF Devices



More Valuable Insights on Keyword Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Wireless RF Devices, Sales and Demand of Wireless RF Devices, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/convergence-of-it–iiot-to-affect-demand-of-connected-worker-solutions-factmr-report-301222968.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com