Rice Seeds Market Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2025

Felton, California , USA, July 13 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the Rice Seed market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Rice Seed market within the upcoming years.

Main features of the report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure together with forecast of the varied segments and sub-segments of the world Rice Seed Market.

A perfect background analysis, which has an evaluation of the parent market.

Important changes in market dynamics

Track and analyse competitive developments like joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments within the global Rice Seed Market.

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-rice-seed-market/request-sample

The global rice seed market size is projected to touch USD 11.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2025. The growing popularity of rice a food staple in most emerging countries such as India, China, Indonesia and others are supplementing the market growth. Further, rice is used in the preparation of various delicacies such as cakes, pasta, bread and sweets, which in turn is expected to bolster the product demand over the forecast period.

Considering the growing demand for these seeds, key players are increasingly spending on the development of different varieties of rice seeds. For example, in July 2018, PhilMech in collaboration with Murcia introduced Impeller Technology for processing of brown rice. Such projects are expected to benefits farmers in improving their crops’ yield.

Further, German-based Bayer AG introduced hybrid sees, which offers improved resistance against pests, insects and thereby, maximize return on investment. This seed is likely to yield nearly 30% more than conventional seeds. The company has used a breeding technique which is marker-assisted.

The hybrid segment held the largest share with over 70% in 2018. Growing focus on improving the crops yield to cater to the rapidly increasing food demand is the major factors attributing to the growth of this segment. These seeds ensure high productivity with less investment and offer better protection against pests and insects.

Among different grain types, medium-sized grain occupied the largest market share of 50% in 2018. These types of seeds can grow three times larger than their actual width and known to increase crops yield. On the other hand, the long-grain segment is likely to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to their growing use in different delicacies.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Rice Seed: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Rice Seed: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Rice Seed: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Rice Seed: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Rice Seed: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Rice Seed: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Rice Seed: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Rice Seed Market:

Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL), Kaveri Seeds, DuPont Pioneer, Mahindra Agri Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Rallis India Limited, Pan Seeds Pvt. Ltd, Syngenta and Savannah Seeds Private Limited

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com