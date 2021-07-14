Microsoft recognizes Softline with four Partner of the Year 2021 awards

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Softline, the global leading digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider announces today that it´s been recognized in four countries with the Microsoft 2021 Partner of the Year Award.

Softline operations in Bulgaria, Cambodia, Malaysia and Vietnam have been recognized with this global award. The company, which is a global strategic partner to Microsoft, is currently focusing on business transformation in emerging economies and developing countries. Softline was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

This achievement highlights Softline’s truly exceptional work in enabling business transformation through Microsoft solutions that positively impact their mutual customers. As well as investing in technology capabilities and capacity building across the region to support evolving global demands. This award reflects years of hard-work in ensuring our workforce is equipped to handle growing demands of a new age customer.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Softline was awarded in four different countries for its excellent work towards its clients.

“Our main goal as a business is to empower our customers with the best technology solutions and services, so that they are equipped to deliver the best to their own clients. We are very proud to see that our APAC local teams’ outstanding work has been recognized and awarded by Microsoft. Our strategy for 2022 is to further strengthen our partnership with Microsoft to grow our shared portfolio of Azure, Microsoft 365, and other solutions as a key digital transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions provider for emerging markets.” Atul Ahuja, senior vice president – Middle East, Africa & Asia, Softline.

“Looking into FY2022, we are committed to further develop our Microsoft technology-based services and offerings and grow the number of earned Advanced Specializations to support our shared strategic goals. We trust, that our global expertise combined with our local team’s market knowledge will continue to provide unmatched benefits to our customers in Bulgaria and other parts of the World.” Zoltán Mészáros, vice president – Eastern Europe, Softline.